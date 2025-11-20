Avalon Golf Announces 2025 Black Friday Sale Featuring Men’s Golf Apparel

Avalon Men's Golf Apparel: Black Friday Sale Mens Luxury Golf Apparel: Black Friday Sale Modern Men's Golf Apparel: 2025 Black Friday Sale | Avalon Golf Co

Up to 60% off Avalon Modern Luxury Golf Apparel. Shop & save on premium golf joggers, men's golf belts, pants, shirts & shorts through Dec 1, 2025.

Luxury Men's Golf Apparel crafted from high‑performance fabrics with precision tailoring in a variety of modern styles. Delivered at prices that make modern luxury accessible to every golfer.” — Ryan Ploeger - Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalon Golf, the modern golf apparel brand redefining style and performance on and off the course, announces its biggest sale of the year. The Avalon Golf Black Friday Sale is live now through December 1st, featuring up to 60% off sitewide on premium golf essentials including men’s golf joggers, slim fit golf pants, golf jogger pants, and the signature blade collar golf shirt.The Avalon Golf Black Friday Sale spotlights the acclaimed Tour Golf Joggers, designed for performance and versatility, featuring a proprietary AVG Tour Fabricfor enhanced flexibility and moisture control. Also featured are the best-selling Tour Slim-Fit Golf Pants, tailored for a modern silhouette and equipped with UPF 50+ sun protection and a four-way stretch for all-day comfort. Customers can also shop favorites like luxury golf polos, blade collar golf shirts, plus golf hoodies, short, 1/4 zips, golf belts and crewnecks - ideal for every season and course condition.What’s On Sale During Avalon Men's Golf Apparel Black Friday SaleGolf Joggers• Tour, Players, Range & Performance Golf Jogger Pants Collections - Up to 60% off – Engineered with four-way stretch, moisture wicking technology, and a sleek silhouette that transitions effortlessly from the fairway to the clubhouse.• Tour Slim-Fit Golf Pants - Over 30% off Tour Golf Pants - Tailored for a refined look without sacrificing freedom of movement; perfect for golfers who demand both style and substance.Men's Golf Shorts• Performance Golf Shorts 7-inch and 9-inch inseam - All $49 - 30% off – Ideal for warm weather rounds, featuring breathable mesh panels and a streamlined cut.Men's Golf Belts• Players & Luxe Golf Belt Collections - 40% off - Premium leather and woven options designed to complement any outfit, now available at up to 60% off.Golf Rain Pants• Aqualite Golf Rain Pants - $40 off, now $139 - The Aqualite Golf Rain Pant collection is a luxury offering, designed with the finest attention to detail and are sure to impress in even the most demanding weather conditions.Golf Layers• Men's Golf Layers & Sweaters, Golf Hoodies, Quarter 1/4 Zips & Crewnecks - 30-40% off - expertly tailored sweaters that are perfect for chilly mornings, cool evenings and early of end of season golf.• Performance Blade Collar Men's Golf Shirts – Tailored for a refined look without sacrificing freedom of movement; perfect for golfers who demand both style and substance.• Performance Golf Polos - 30% off - Designed with intent for performance, comfort & style, this men’s golf polo is cut from an incredibly soft & lightweight premium poly/spandex fabric that defines luxury.• Tour Mock Neck Polos - $49 - 30% off - This men's golf shirt features a sleek mock collar and is expertly tailored with tapered mid-section and fitted sleeves.• Luxe Men's Golf Shirt Long Sleeve - $40 - 45% off - Ultra‑soft, stretchy, moisture‑wicking polyester with a luxe knit collar -designed for premium style and performance on the course.• Golf Hats - Performance Rope Hats - Golf Dad Hats all 40-50% off - Ultra-premium headwear designed for golfers and are great for wear both on and off the course.• Tour Jacquard Golf Polo Shirt - 30% off - Textured jacquard golf polo: tapered fit, short sleeves, camo micro‑hole ventilation, soft stretchy quick‑dry tri‑knit, 2‑button placket, fold collar.• Players Golf Polo - Final sale 50% off - Introducing Avalon Golf Players Polo in Amber: ultra‑soft rayon/polyester, breathable, 4× stretch, modern tapered fit, mesh collar, raised logo.• Performance Long Sleeve Polo - 35% off - Ultra‑soft AVG Performance Poly long‑sleeve polo: 4‑way stretch, breathable, UPF 50+, moisture‑wicking, antimicrobial, wrinkle‑resistant, luxury collar, modern fit.Golf Hats & Accessories• Men's Golf Hats - Up to 50% off - shop the Performance Golf Rope Hat, Golf Dad Hat, Tour Lite Golf Hat collections• Men's Golf Socks - 55% off - available in crew, ankle cut and no-show sock styles and are designed keep your feet cool, dry & comfortable all day long.How to Shop Avalon Golf Apparel Black Friday Sale:Customers can shop the sale directly on Avalon’s website ( www.avalongolf.co ) to get the best price of the year for men's luxury golf apparel. The promotion is automatically applied at checkout, no coupon code required. Black Friday Sale runs until December 1, 2025. Quantities are limited, and top styles from joggers to slim-fit pants are expected to go fast. Don’t miss your chance to upgrade your golf joggers, men’s golf shorts, belts, and more at up to 60% off plus enjoy excellent customer service and fast shipping nationwide, Canada, Mexico and internationally.About Avalon Golf:Avalon is an American based Men’s Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Joggers, Pants, Shorts, Men's Golf Shirts, Hoodies, Golf 1/4 Zips, Golf Belts & Accessories. Our expertly tailored line of golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & appreciate high-quality goods. We incorporate style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials, exceptional craftsmanship & superior attention to detail. Compare all Avalon Golf Joggers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.