Avalon Golf Summer 2025 Release: Range Golf Joggers II

Hybrid Mens Golf Joggers Pants Designed for Versatility

In our current line of Mens Golf Joggers, we’ve got the formal style pants covered. It was time for a refined version of a luxury Hybrid Golf Jogger.” — Mike Atman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalon Golf, a Modern Men’s Golf Apparel Brand, introduces a new addition to their Golf Joggers Collection – The Range Jogger II. This overhaul of the original Range Golf Jogger Pants offers a refined cut, improved fabric and premium detailing. The Range Jogger II is the 6th Golf Jogger style introduced by Avalon and further solidifies their commitment as the industry leader in Golf Joggers.“The original Range Jogger was our first take on a hybrid golf jogger pant and was a huge success.” states James Lewis, Creative Director at Avalon Golf. He continues ‘We’re excited about the revamped of the Range Jogger II. We’ve completely re-designed this version while still honoring the hybrid nature of the pant. Customers can expect improved fabric, a refined fit and enhanced detailing and function in the 2nd version.”The 2nd version of the Range Joggers are designed as a hybrid golf pant for men that blend modern jogger elements in an athletic pant that can transition to and from the golf course. We’ve eliminated belt loops and button waist and replaced this with a flat stretch comfort waistband with hidden inner drawstrings. While still featuring the 3 pocket design, we’ve added zippers to each one to ensure belongings are secured. The athletic fit is highlighted by tapered legs that cuff at the ankles with a 1.5 inch stretch fabric cuff. The Range Golf Joggers are engineered as a true hybrid pant that is perfect for the golf course and beyond.Refined for Versatility:“In our current line of Mens Golf Joggers, we’ve got the formal style pants covered. It was time for a refined version of a luxury Hybrid Golf Jogger.” States Mike Atman, Managing Director at Avalon Golf. He continues, “Input from customers were the driving force for the updates and we feel we’ve really delivered on the 2nd version of our Range Joggers.” The Range Joggers II is cut as an Athletic-Fit and provides expert tailoring for a clean, modern look. They are offered in 4 sizes and 3 lengths (X-Short, Short & Regular) to ensure there is no need for a trip to the tailor after purchase.Because the Pant is only as Good as the Fabric (AVG Tour Fabric):We have redesigned the Tour Fabric to function as a performance fabric that will check all the boxes. We went back to the drawing board with our textile mill and designed a proprietary blend of Polyamide & Elastane that includes a generous flex for free range of movement, brushed underside for maximum comfort and moisture wicking to repel swear. This lightweight and breathable, has a high anti-pilling rating, is static free and easy care and will dry super quick. The AVG Tour Fabricis sure to be a customer favorite and will deliver on all fronts.Luxury Golf Jogger Pants:Designed with intent for the athletic golfer who demands modern style, fit and function, the Range Joggers II compromise nowhere. We challenged our designers to make the best joggers in golf and we’re confident they delivered just that. From initial receipt, customers will be blown away by the attention to detail. From premium packaging to luxury detailing, we haven’t overlooked anything in this hybrid golf pant. Premium pull zippers, comfort stretch waistband, inner drawstring, double stitched seam & ankle cuffs & expert tailoring are all included in the Range Jogger II. Welcome to a better golf jogger.With Functional Beyond the Course:This hybrid pant will easily transition beyond the course. Crafted for a clean and professional look, but bred with comfort & performance elements, the Range Jogger II can function at the office, gym, loungewear or even nights out. Versatility is at the heart of the Range Jogger II.” states Atman. He continues “the delivery of a functional pant that is also made for daily wear is certain to resonate with our customers.”Avalon Range Joggers II are available for purchase immediately in our Golf Joggers Shop. Choose from 6 colors, 4 waist sizes and 3 inseam lengths.About Avalon Golf:Avalon is an American based Men’s Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Joggers, Pants, Shorts, Mens Golf Shirts, Hoodies, Golf 1/4 Zips, Golf Belts & Accessories. Our expertly tailored line of golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & appreciate high-quality goods. We incorporate style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials, exceptional craftsmanship & superior attention to detail. Compare all Avalon Golf Joggers

