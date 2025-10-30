Avalon Golf Fall 2025 Release: Mock Neck Golf Shirt

Avalon Mens Mock Neck Golf Polo Mens Mock Neck Golf Shirt - Lifestyle Image Avalon Mock Golf Shirt: Close Up

A Modern Take on the Timeless Classic: Mock Neck Golf Polo

The Mock Neck Polo Collection sets a new standard for style,” — Mike Atman, Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalon Golf continues to set the benchmark for affordable luxury golf apparel for men. After pioneering Golf Joggers and expanding into a full collection of Modern Mens Golf Apparel, Avalon’s expertly tailored, form fitting collections have earned the loyalty of more than 75,000 customers and praise from touring professionals. Today Avalon Golf proudly unveils the Tour Mock Neck Golf Polo Collection - modern fit mock neck golf shirts crafted without compromise for on course performance, style, and everyday wear.“The Mock Neck Polo Collection sets a new standard for style,” says Mike Atman, Managing Director of Avalon Golf. “We knew we had to balance the timeless style with on course performance, so we engineered a premium jacquard fabric and incorporated functional details that do exactly that.”Introducing the Mock Neck Golf PoloThe Mock Polo Shirt is the newest addition to Avalon’s Men’s Golf Polo Collection. It departs from traditional polos with the unique mock collar and luxury fabric. Avalon has developed a proprietary Jacquard polyester/spandex blend that feels buttery soft against the skin while delivering stretch and breathability (through micro holes) to keep golfers performing at their best. Staying true to the brand, the shirt features a modern, slim fit silhouette that tapers at the midsection for a sleek, form fitting look. A subtle mock collar (often described as a mock turtleneck golf shirt) replaces the classic polo collar, while tapered sleeves and a perfectly proportioned length make it equally suited for tucked or untucked styling.Men’s Golf Shirts Designed for Performance & StyleLuxury lies in the details. From the luxury jacquard fabric to meticulous construction, the Tour Mock Neck Golf Polo impresses at every clubhouse. Choose from 5 colors red, dark teal, black, deep navy and light gray. Discreet Avalon Golf branding includes raised silicone logos featuring the iconic Avalon Albatross on the front chest and the Avalon Golf wordmark on the back neck. An integrated airflow vent mesh beneath the mock collar helps regulate body temperature on hot days. 4-way stretch gives superior comfort and mobility on all your swings.A Mock Turtleneck Golf Shirt That Delivers Beyond the FairwayAlthough engineered for peak performance on the fairways, the Mock Collar Golf Shirts transitions easily to the office, a dinner outing, or relaxed weekend lounging. Its unrivaled comfort and refined aesthetic make it an ideal everyday mock collar shirt for any occasion.The Tour Mock Golf Polo is available now in five colors and five sizes (S - XXL). For additional details on the Avalon Golf Mock Neck Golf Polo collection, please visit avalongolf.co.About Avalon GolfAvalon is an American based Men’s Golf Apparel Brand that focuses on Golf Joggers, Slim-Fit Golf Pants, 7 & 9 Inch Golf Shorts, Shirts, Polos, Golf 1/4 Zips, Hoodies, Golf Belts for Men & Accessories such as Ball Markers, Divot Tools & Golf Rope Hats. Avalon’s expertly tailored line of men’s golf apparel is positioned towards fashion conscious golfers who seek a modern on-course look & have appreciation for fine crafted, quality goods. Avalon incorporates style, performance & comfort into all apparel & back them using the finest materials & unrivaled attention to detail.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.