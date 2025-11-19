SimpleDocs Launches AI Playbook Library

More than 50 expert-developed, data-informed negotiation playbooks are now available inside SimpleAI, the award-winning contract review and redlining software.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleDocs today introduced a new AI Playbook Library inside SimpleAI, giving legal teams immediate access to 50+ expert-developed and data-informed negotiation standards directly within Microsoft Word. The playbooks are powered by Law Insider Standards, led by Electra Japonas, Chief Legal Officer, and creator of the oneNDA and oneDPA initiatives.Each AI Playbook in the library is fully configurable, including fallback positions, custom comments, and internal negotiation notes.“Most in-house legal teams don’t have comprehensive playbook libraries, and almost none have playbooks that are AI-ready,” said Preston Clark, CEO of SimpleDocs and a former corporate attorney. “This release gives legal teams an AI-enabled, expert-developed starting point that can be easily tailored to their own negotiation requirements.”No playbook? No problem.The AI Playbook Library is fully native to SimpleAI, enabling the add-in to instantly produce AI-generated redlines inside Microsoft Word. Instead of generating generic markups, SimpleAI draws on structured, expert-developed playbooks—each informed by real contract data—to surface issues, propose revisions, and generate redlines aligned with best practices and internal negotiation positions.The AI Playbook Library spans more than 50 of the most commonly negotiated commercial agreements, including:- NDAs: Mutual; unilateral (discloser- or recipient-favourable); M&A NDAs (buyer-, seller-, and JV-favourable)- MSAs: Buy-side and sell-side- DPAs: Controller–Processor; Controller–Controller; Processor–Sub-processor- SaaS and Licensing Agreements- Professional Services & Consulting Agreements- Channel Partner, Reseller & OEM Agreements- Supply of Goods Agreements (buy/sell-side)- White-Label / OEM Agreements (buy/sell-side)- Vendor Agreements- Contractor Agreements- Royalty / Revenue Share Agreements- Commercial Terms, PO Terms & Facility/Lease Agreements- SAFE / Convertible Loan Note Agreements…and dozens more across procurement, data protection, IP, and commercial operations.Fully Configurable AI PlaybooksEvery AI Playbook in SimpleAI is fully configurable, giving legal teams precise control over how negotiation standards are applied inside Microsoft Word. Playbooks can be tailored to reflect internal policies, risk tolerance, industry nuances, and departmental preferences.Teams can customize:- Fallback positions,- Issue-specific comments,- Internal negotiation notes,- Governance controls and sharing permissionsSimpleDocs also provides a growing library of Playbook Tutorials to help teams build and configure their negotiation standards over time.From oneNDA to Law Insider StandardsThis release builds on the legacy of oneNDA, the open-source mutual NDA launched in 2021 that became the world’s most widely adopted NDA standard. When Law Insider acquired oneNDA in 2024, the vision expanded to create the most comprehensive, community-driven catalog of contract standards available.Led by Electra Japonas—co-founder of oneNDA and now Chief Legal Officer at Law Insider—the Law Insider Standards initiative evolved into a peer-reviewed library of playbooks, templates, and negotiation frameworks informed by in-house counsel, operators, and subject-matter experts across industries.These standards are now directly embedded in SimpleAI, including Law Insider Standard Templates such as oneSaaS, oneDPA, and more—offering users rapid access to compliant, configurable versions of globally recognized templates inside Microsoft Word.Context in ContractingAs Legal AI adoption accelerates, SimpleDocs is distinguishing itself by grounding its tools in real-world precedent rather than generic language models. SimpleAI relies on authoritative contract data, community-led standards, internal team rules, and market insights to produce AI suggestions that legal teams can trust.Strategic Acquisition of Law InsiderIn September 2025, SimpleDocs acquired Law Insider, expanding the depth of precedent and context available within its Legal AI tools:- 20M+ contract clauses from the world’s largest public contract database- Open-standard initiatives including oneNDA, oneDPA, and oneSaaS- Market-level benchmarking of clause prevalence and negotiation patternsLaw Insider gives SimpleAI a uniquely contextual understanding of contract language—enabling it to recognize clause patterns, evaluate market norms, and propose revisions that reflect both expert guidance and real-world frequency.About SimpleDocsSimpleDocs is an AI-native contract automation platform built for in-house legal teams and law firms. Its flagship product, SimpleAI, combines AI-powered review, redlining, and drafting with configurable playbooks and an AI-first contract repository—enabling teams to manage contracts from first draft to negotiation and storage. By grounding its tools in real-world contract data and adapting to each team’s standards, SimpleDocs delivers faster turnaround times, greater accuracy, and more consistent negotiation outcomes across the contracting lifecycle.Learn more at www.simpledocs.com

Introducing the AI Playbook Library in SimpleAI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.