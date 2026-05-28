Illinois State Bar Association Among First to Launch Legal AI Member Benefit, Selects SimpleDocs

ISBA & SimpleDocs

ISBA members will receive discounted access to an award-winning Legal AI platform for contract drafting, review, and negotiation.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) and SimpleDocs today announced a strategic initiative to help Illinois attorneys responsibly adopt practical Legal AI technology built specifically for transactional work.As part of this member benefit, ISBA members will receive exclusive access to a complimentary 30-day trial of SimpleAI, along with preferred member pricing that includes a 25% member discount.The initiative represents one of the first member benefit programs of its kind between a state bar association and a Legal AI platform provider focused on making professionally designed, accessibly priced Legal AI tools available to attorneys of all practice sizes, including solo practitioners and smaller firms.As AI adoption accelerates across the legal industry, attorneys face growing pressure to evaluate and implement new technologies. However, many general-purpose AI tools lack the legal context, workflow integration, and practical safeguards required for day-to-day legal practice.Unlike general-purpose AI tools, SimpleAI was designed specifically for legal workflows and contract work inside Microsoft Word. The platform combines AI-powered drafting, review, redlining, and playbook functionality with access to contract precedent and market-standard language powered by Law Insider’s contract intelligence infrastructure.SimpleAI helps attorneys:- Review agreements more efficiently- Identify legal and business risks- Compare language against preferred standards and playbooks- Accelerate drafting and redlining workflows- Improve consistency across routine contract workAdopted by thousands of legal professionals worldwide, SimpleAI supports solo practitioners, in-house legal teams, and law firms seeking practical AI tools that improve efficiency without disrupting existing legal workflows.Customers using SimpleDocs and SimpleAI include solo practitioners, general counsel offices, and law firms, as well as organizations such as Pierson Ferdinand LLP, Herbalife, Mitsubishi, and the University of Texas at Dallas.SimpleAI was vetted and adopted by the ISBA Steering Committee on Artificial Intelligence for its usability, practical legal application, high standards of data privacy and security, and strict policy against training AI models on customer contract data.“One of the main goals of the ISBA AI Steering Committee has been to identify high-quality AI tools for inclusion in the ISBA member discounts program,” said Aaron Brooks, Chair of the ISBA AI Steering Committee. “We look for providers that add real value to attorney workflows while demonstrating strong transparency around confidentiality and security. SimpleDocs checks those boxes well, and we are proud to work with their team. Personally, I’ve been using the SimpleAI platform for several months, and it has become a regular part of how I work.”The new member offering reflects ISBA’s broader commitment to helping attorneys navigate the rapidly evolving intersection of law and artificial intelligence through practical education, responsible adoption guidance, and member-focused technology initiatives.For SimpleDocs, the collaboration marks the beginning of a broader effort to work alongside bar associations and legal organizations seeking to responsibly expand access to Legal AI tools across the profession.“Most attorneys are not looking for abstract AI experimentation — they want practical tools that help them review, draft, and negotiate contracts faster and more consistently inside the systems they already use,” said Preston Clark, CEO and Co-Founder of SimpleDocs.“SimpleAI was built specifically for legal workflows inside Microsoft Word, grounded in contract precedent, standards, playbooks, and negotiation context. We’re excited to work with ISBA to help make this technology more accessible to attorneys across Illinois.”As part of the rollout, ISBA and SimpleDocs will also collaborate on educational programming, including CLE content, product demonstrations, and practical guidance focused on responsible AI adoption within legal practice.AvailabilityISBA members receive:- A complimentary 30-day trial of SimpleAI- Exclusive preferred member pricing- A 25% member discount on SimpleAI subscriptions- Access to CLE programming and educational resources focused on responsible AI adoptionAdditional information about member access, pricing, CLE programming, and product demonstrations is available at:About the Illinois State Bar AssociationThe Illinois State Bar Association is the premier legal association in Illinois, serving attorneys, judges, and legal professionals through education, advocacy, and member services designed to support the legal profession and improve the administration of justice.About SimpleDocsSimpleDocs is an AI-native contract automation platform built for in-house legal teams and law firms. The platform combines AI-powered drafting, redlining, review, configurable playbooks, Market Standards powered by Law Insider, and contract intelligence tools that help organizations manage agreements from first draft through negotiation, execution, and post-signature governance.By combining advanced AI with customer policies, negotiation precedent, market standards, and repository intelligence, SimpleDocs enables faster, more consistent, and more defensible contract decisions across every stage of the contracting lifecycle.

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