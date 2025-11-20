Serrala recognized in The Hackett Group® Digital World Class® Matrix for Accounts Payable Software 

© Serrala 2025

Serrala has been recognized in The Hackett Group® Digital World Class® Matrix for Accounts Payable Software

NORDERSTEDT, GERMANY, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced that its Accounts Payable (AP) solution has been recognized by The Hackett Group, a leading generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) consultancy, executive advisory, and industry analyst firm, in the Digital World ClassMatrix for Accounts Payable Software as a Top Performer for Implementation, Services and Support. Read The Hackett Grouppress release here: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/hackett-identifies-ap-solutions-delivering-gains-through-ai/ Serrala believes that this independent industry recognition reflects the strength and completeness of Serrala’s cloud-based Accounts Payable solution. The Serrala AP platform is designed to automate and optimize the invoice capture, validation, and approval process, empowering finance teams to accelerate cash flow, reduce manual effort, and increase efficiency across the enterprise.“This recognition from The Hackett Grouphighlights Serrala as a relevant vendor in the Accounts Payable software market,” said Matthew Pitcher, Product Director, Accounts Payable at Serrala. “Our AP solution, powered by advanced AI and analytics, is helping companies worldwide transform their payables operations with intelligent automation and cloud-native capabilities. We are proud to be recognized in this important space and of the measurable impact we deliver to organizations every day.”The Hackett Groupevaluated vendors based on a comprehensive set of criteria across critical capabilities for accounts payable software. Serrala’s inclusion reflects its long-standing expertise in AP automation, built on over 40 years of industry leadership, combined with innovative cloud-based technology.Serrala’s AP solution also features configurable reports, flexible BI integration, and tools for personalized data exploration, enabling organizations to proactively manage working capital and financial planning. For more information about Serrala’s Accounts Payable solutions, visit Accounts Payable Automation Software & Solutions: https://www.serrala.com/ap-automation About Serrala -Serrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury. Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration. Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.

