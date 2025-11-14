Serrala and Lindt Brasil expand strategic partnership, achieving 98% Finance Automation with FS² AutoBank

© Serrala

Lindt Brasil achieves 98% finance automation with Serrala’s SAP-native FS² AutoBank, setting a new benchmark for digital transformation

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala is proud to announce the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Lindt Brasil, the Brazilian subsidiary of the iconic Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli. Through the implementation of FS² AutoBank, Lindt has achieved a remarkable 98% automation rate in customer and cash accounting across its South American operations – setting a new standard for finance transformation in the food industry.A strategic leap in Lindt’s digital transformationLindt Brasil’s journey toward finance automation began with a clear goal: to simplify and standardize its increasingly complex payment landscape. Since taking full control of its retail and sales operations in 2021, Lindt faced mounting challenges in reconciling customer payments from a diverse array of Payment Service Providers (PSPs), each delivering data in different formats.Manual reconciliation was not only time-consuming but also introduced risks and inefficiencies that could hinder growth. Lindt needed a solution that could integrate seamlessly with SAP, normalize disparate data sources, and provide real-time visibility into its cash flow.FS² AutoBank: Embedded intelligence for SAPSerrala’s FS² AutoBank was the clear choice. As an SAP-native solution, it allowed Lindt to leverage its existing infrastructure while transforming its finance operations with minimal disruption and adhering to clean core principles. The solution’s Receivable-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures that PSP files – regardless of format – are automatically captured, converted, and processed within SAP.This includes:- PSP settlement files- Bank statements- Remittance advices- Exception handling workflowsFS² AutoBank leverages AI-powered automation, real-time analytics, and easy exception handling to deliver unmatched operational excellence. The result is a fully automated, standardized process that empowers Lindt’s finance team to focus on strategic tasks rather than manual reconciliation, streamlining month-end closing and enhancing ongoing reporting for liquidity planning and regulatory compliance.“Lindt has always been committed to adopting cutting-edge technologies that can drive operational excellence,” said Norton Moura, Head of Finance at Lindt Brasil. “With Serrala’s integrated Autobank solution, we have taken a decisive step towards automating our financial processes, which aligns perfectly with our strategic goals of improving efficiency and reducing operational risks. We have a control in every product that we sell, our cash application is fully automated.”Operational excellence at scaleWith FS² AutoBank, Lindt has unlocked:- 98% automation in customer and cash accounting- Faster month-end closing- Improved liquidity forecasting- Greater transparency and control over cash flowThis transformation spans Lindt’s entire South American retail estate, including operations in Brazil and Chile, and positions the company to scale efficiently while maintaining premium brand standards.“The partnership with Lindt Brasil reinforces Serrala’s commitment to empowering world-class finance organizations with deeply SAP-integrated automation,” said Magali Nedjar, SVP Partner Ecosystems at Serrala. “Through our solutions, Lindt gains greater transparency, control, and agility across their payment operations – unlocking measurable efficiency and financial insight.”A blueprint for the food industryLindt’s success story is more than a technical achievement – it’s a blueprint for how companies in the food and retail sectors can modernize finance operations, reduce risk, and drive strategic growth. As a global leader in premium chocolate, Lindt’s adoption of Serrala’s automation technology reinforces its commitment to innovation and operational excellence.Discover how Serrala empowers leading global brands like Lindt to achieve new levels of automation and efficiency in financial operations. Read the full success story: https://www.serrala.com/success-story/lindt-brasil-achieves-automation-rates-of-98-percent-with-fs2-autobank

