Serrala named 'The World’s Best Invoice Automation Platform' by Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2025

NORDERSTEDT, GERMANY, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala named “The World’s Best Invoice Automation Platform” by Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2025Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, has been named “The World’s Best Invoice Automation Platform” by the prestigious Euromoney Transaction Banking Awards 2025. This recognition by one of the world’s most respected financial publications underscores Serrala’s commitment to innovation and excellence in Accounts Payable Automation.In a landscape where finance leaders are under increasing pressure to drive efficiency, accuracy, and control, Serrala’s AP Automation platform stands out for its ability to transform invoice processing. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the solution streamlines workflows, reduces manual workloads, and delivers real-time insights that empower smarter decision-making for organizations worldwide.“We are proud to be honored by Euromoney for our innovation in AP automation,” said Matthew Pitcher, Product Director, Accounts Payable, Serrala. “This award is a testament to the measurable impact we deliver every day for our customers, and it reflects our ongoing investment in AI-driven solutions within the Serrala Finance Platform. We remain committed to helping finance teams achieve operational excellence and unlock new levels of efficiency.”Since 1969, Euromoney has set the benchmark for excellence in international banking, capital markets, and finance. Its Transaction Banking Awards are recognized globally as a mark of leadership and achievement in the financial services industry.Against this backdrop of industry recognition, Serrala’s AP Automation platform has earned the trust of over 2,500 customers worldwide, serving CFOs and IT decision makers across industries. The platform’s recent advancements in AI have further strengthened its ability to deliver seamless, end-to-end automation, optimize working capital, and provide finance leaders with the tools they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.“At Serrala, we are not just keeping pace with change – we are driving it,” added Matthew Pitcher. “This award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in finance automation.”Discover why Serrala was named the World’s Best Invoice Automation Platform by Euromoney. Read more here: https://www.euromoney.com/article/57tj18msctgk0ckwgsocgogkw/corporate-banking/the-worlds-best-invoice-automation-platform-2025-serrala-ap-automation/

