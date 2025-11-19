Trans-Health Collaborators Announce Development of 365TransVisibility.org

Marissa Miller, Founder of Trans Solutions and Lead Organizer for the National Trans Visibility March Lorena Borjas, Renown activist for Transgender and Immigrant human rights Sean Coleman, Founder of Destination Tomorrow

A Permanent Home for “Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility”

Trans visibility is essential to health equity and justice.” — Jona Tanguay, VP of Medical Services & Gender-Affirming Care at Amida Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In commemoration of Transgender Awareness Week (November 13 – 19), a collaborative of trans-led organizations and trans-health programs announced that development is underway for 365TransVisibility .org – a new permanent home for the groundbreaking, bilingual campaign -- “Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility” --#365TransVisibility.Originally launched this year on International Transgender Day of Visibility (March 31), the campaign was created to celebrate and uplift transgender leaders, advocates, and pioneers—past and present—while pushing back against the growing wave of attacks on transgender rights across the country.The collaborative—including Amida Care , Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, Community Healthcare Network (CHN), Destination Tomorrow, NEW Pride Agenda, the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG), and the TransLatina Network—joined forces to create this campaign as a bold and affirming statement: Trans visibility, strength, and joy are year-round.Since its launch, the “Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility” campaign has reached thousands across New York and beyond through digital storytelling, featuring profiles of icons Silvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson, Cecilia Gentili, and Lorena Borjas as well as community heroes Kei Williams, Cristina Herrera, Dr. Elijah Nicholas, Jennifer Barnes-Balenciaga, and many others.The upcoming website, 365TransVisibility.org, will expand the campaign’s reach and impact by creating a permanent platform to share stories, celebrate trans leadership, and connect communities to health and advocacy resources.“Every Day Is Trans Day of Visibility reminds us that our lives, contributions, and communities deserve celebration every single day,” said Cristina Herrera, CEO of TransLatina Network. “This campaign is a living testament to our resilience and brilliance in the face of adversity.”“Trans visibility is essential to health equity and justice,” added Jona Tanguay, Vice President of Medical Services & Gender-Affirming Care at Amida Care. “Through 365TransVisibility.org, we’re expanding the movement beyond one day a year to ensure that trans people have the support, representation, and visibility they deserve—all year long.”Since March 2025, the campaign has generated widespread engagement on social media under the hashtag #365TransVisibility, spotlighting trans voices and stories. The collaborative expects the campaign to evolve into a year-round movement for trans-empowerment, including community events and advocacy initiatives.Still in its early stages, the website is being developed by Amida Care, with its launch expected to coincide with International Day of Trans Visibility on March 31, 2026.Follow the ongoing campaign on social media: #365TransVisibility. To learn more about the campaign, please visit https://youtu.be/Q3WxNdTDIvw About the Trans-Health CollaborativeThe collaborative effort among trans-led and allied organizations working to promote health equity, visibility, and justice for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals includes Amida Care, Colectivo Intercultural TRANSgrediendo, Community Healthcare Network (CHN), Destination Tomorrow, NEW Pride Agenda, the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG) and TransLatina Network. Together, the collaborative works to advance access to affirming health care, amplify trans leadership, and combat stigma through education, advocacy, and visibility initiatives.

Every Day is Trans Day of Visibility Campaign Highlights

