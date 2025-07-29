Amida Care Launches 'No Judgment, No Stigma' Campaign to Combat HIV Stigma and Promote Health Equity

Digital ad from Amida Care's No Judgment, No Stigma campaign. Digital ad from Amida Care's No Judgment, No Stigma campaign. Digital ad from Amida Care's No Judgment, No Stigma campaign

Series of Digital Ads Depict Diverse Populations that Continue to Bear a Disproportionate Burden of the HIV Epidemic

Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to ending the HIV epidemic.” — Carlos Molina, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Amida Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amida Care , New York’s leading nonprofit Special Needs Health Plan and experts in HIV, sexual health and gender-affirming care, is proud to announce the launch of its new “ No Judgment, No Stigma ” campaign. The campaign was launched July 21, 2025, to coincide with Zero HIV Stigma Day. This initiative is a bold step in Amida Care’s ongoing commitment to dismantle stigma and promote health equity for communities most affected by HIV.The campaign rolled out on Google and features a powerful series of digital ads depicting diverse transgender, non-binary, women, and gay men—populations that continue to bear a disproportionate burden of the HIV epidemic. Each ad presents authentic, affirming imagery and messaging designed to challenge stereotypes and underscore the importance of compassion, understanding, and access to care.“Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to ending the HIV epidemic,” said Carlos N. Molina, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Amida Care. “Transgender and non-binary people, women of color and gay and bisexual men face not only higher rates of HIV but also systemic discrimination that discourages testing, prevention, and treatment. Our ‘No Judgment, No Stigma’ campaign is about breaking down those barriers and reminding everyone that every person deserves dignity, health care, and respect.”Despite decades of medical progress, HIV stigma continues to drive new infections by creating fear and misinformation around testing, status disclosure, prevention and treatment. According to recent public health data:• Men who have sex with men account for approximately two-thirds of new HIV diagnoses.• Black and Latina women face higher rates of HIV diagnosis compared to white women and often have less access to culturally competent care.• Transgender women are 66 times more likely to be living with HIV than the general population.Stigma fuels silence, and silence fuels the epidemic. The “No Judgment, No Stigma” campaign encourages open conversations, greater visibility, and access to life-saving treatment and services. It is part of Amida Care’s broader effort to support the efforts of New York State to end the HIV epidemic in by 2030, through treatment, prevention, education, advocacy and empowerment. Follow the campaign at #NoJudgmentNoStigma.About Amida Care:Amida Care Inc. is a Medicaid not-for-profit health plan in New York City and expert in HIV, sexual health, and gender-affirming care. It specializes in providing comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to New Yorkers with complex conditions, including HIV and behavioral health disorders, and people who are of transgender experience or who are homeless (regardless of HIV status). Amida Care has a wide network of health care providers throughout New York City and is the largest Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan (SNP) in New York State. For more information, visit www.amidacareny.org Follow Us:Instagram | Facebook@AmidaCareandTwitter/X@AmidaCareNY

