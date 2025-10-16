Amida Care Strengthens Community Partnerships to Expand PrEP Access for Communities of Color and Transgender New Yorkers

Activates Outreach and Education Activities During PrEP Aware Week, October 19–25

Our work is grounded in collaboration with community partners, because real change comes from empowering people where they are.” — Doug Wirth, President and CEO, Amida Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amida Care, New York’s leading nonprofit Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan (SNP) with deep expertise in HIV prevention, sexual health, and gender-affirming care, proudly supports New York State’s PrEP Revolution campaign during PrEP Aware Week , taking place October 19–25, 2025. This year, Amida Care is amplifying its longstanding commitment to equity by working hand-in-hand with trusted community partners to improve access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)—particularly for Black and Latine communities and transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, who are disproportionately affected by HIV yet face significant barriers to PrEP access.As part of its decades-long mission to eliminate stigma, advance health equity, and support whole-person care, Amida Care continues to build on its successful public education and outreach campaigns— My Body. My Life. My PrEP. (#PrEPforYourLife) and No Judgment. No Stigma—as well as ongoing education, policy and advocacy work to make new long-acting HIV injectables (LAIs) widely available and accessible through Medicaid and community-based programs.PrEP is a game-changing HIV prevention medication that has been available for over a decade, yet PrEP uptake is lower among those who are covered by Medicaid than those who have private insurance. Black, Latine, and transgender communities, who are more likely to be Medicaid-eligible, often experience multiple systemic barriers to care, resulting in reduced access to and utilization of PrEP compared to their white counterparts, and exacerbating health disparities. By reducing pill burden and stigma, longer-acting products present a unique opportunity to rectify long-standing inequities in both prevention and treatment. A new brochure on PrEP, LAIs and sexual health is available at: www.amida.care/PrEP “We know that systemic barriers including, racism, stigma, and transphobia continue to limit access to PrEP for the very communities most affected by HIV,” said Doug Wirth, President and CEO of Amida Care. “Our work is grounded in collaboration with community partners, because real change comes from empowering people where they are—with trusted providers, affirming spaces, and culturally responsive care. We are committed to continuing our work with partners to ensure access to novel approaches such as long-acting injectables that can help end HIV.”During PrEP Aware Week, Amida Care will take part in several key events with grassroots partners and advocates, providing education, resources, and services that reflect the lived experiences of the members they serve:Featured PrEP Aware Week Community Events:• October 16 – Wellness Without Stigma / El Bienestar Sin Pena with Voces LatinasThis festival celebrates wellness without shame in the Latine community. Amida Care will offer information on PrEP access, HIV prevention, and support services in both English and Spanish, affirming holistic and stigma-free health care.• October 20 – Revolución PrEP: My Body, My Power with New York Transgender Advocacy Group and TransLatina NetworkA powerful convening of transgender and gender non-conforming community members highlighting PrEP as a tool of bodily autonomy and self-determination. Amida Care will provide tailored resources on PrEP, as well as join a panel discussion on the importance of access to sexual health and gender-affirming care for Latine communities.• October 22 – PrEP in the City: Conversations on Innovative Care & Culture with The Center and GileadA forum for health care providers, community leaders, and advocates to explore innovations in HIV prevention. Amida Care experts will share insights on Medicaid coverage for long-acting injectables (LAIs) and best practices for implementation, reflecting the organization's efforts to ensure LAIs are equitably accessible to marginalized communities.In addition to its event participation and educational campaigns, Amida Care continues to drive policy change through education and advocacy, ensuring that PrEP—whether in pill or injectable form—is integrated into comprehensive, person-centered care. By working with community leaders, trusted healthcare providers, and frontline organizations, Amida Care is helping to close critical gaps in care and advance the PrEP Revolution from the ground up.To learn more about Amida Care’s HIV prevention work, campaigns, and PrEP-related services, visit: www.amidacareny.org and watch: YouTube For details on New York State’s #PrEPRevolution and #PrEPAwareWeek2025, visit: www.prepforsex.org About Amida Care:Amida Care Inc. is a Medicaid not-for-profit health plan in New York City and expert in HIV, sexual health, and gender-affirming care. It specializes in providing comprehensive health coverage and coordinated care to New Yorkers with complex conditions, including HIV and behavioral health disorders, and people who are of transgender experience or who are homeless (regardless of HIV status). Amida Care has a wide network of health care providers throughout New York City and is the largest Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan (SNP) in New York State. For more information, visit www.amidacareny.org

