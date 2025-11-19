Lily van Dang Releases Bold New Afrobeats Single, entitled ‘Hating Bitches’

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Lily van Dang introduces “Hating Bitches”: an unapologetic fusion of Afrobeats and hip hop celebrating resilience, confidence, and self-ownership.In an era where pop culture is increasingly defined by authenticity and self-expression, Lily van Dang is redefining the sound of empowerment. “Hating Bitches” captures the energy of a generation unafraid to stand tall against criticism, transforming defiance into rhythm. Produced in collaboration with Grammy Award–winning producer Rene van Verseveld, the track blends world-class production with Lily’s fearless cross-genre artistry. Visit her official Instagram for more.Unlike conventional pop releases that rely on formulaic hooks, “Hating Bitches” is built on a raw, global sound that spans cultures and genres. It speaks toanyone who has ever been underestimated, offering both a beat to move to and a message to live by.“This song is about walking into a room and owning it,” says Lily van Dang. “Even when people doubt you or talk behind your back. I’ve always been the underdog, so I wanted to flip that energy into something empowering, something you can dance to but also feel.”Stream “Hating Bitches” now on Spotify.

