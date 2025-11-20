Indonesia Joins the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network to Advance Responsible AI Adoption in Health

From left to right: Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI; Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia; and Dr. Christoph Benn, Chair of the Board of HealthAI

By joining HealthAI's GRN, Indonesia enhances its health journey and advances global adoption of responsible and cooperative AI.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health welcomes Indonesia as an official member of the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global platform uniting health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective implementation of AI in health. By joining the network, Indonesia becomes a pioneer country of the GRN, reinforcing its commitment to health innovation and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across the health sector, while enhancing its international profile in healthcare governance and innovation.Indonesia has made strides in advancing health technology, with national initiatives such as SATUSEHAT, the country’s integrated health data platform, reflecting its ambition to unify healthcare data and improve access to services nationwide. Ranked among Southeast Asia’s most dynamic technology economies, Indonesia continues to invest in AI and technology infrastructure.However, global challenges remain in effectively applying AI to healthcare, including data standardization, ensuring interoperability across fragmented health systems, and building the infrastructure required to support large-scale AI applications. Indonesia aims to make accelerated progress in tackling these issues for its expanding population of 290 million people by pooling global expertise in the HealthAI GRN.Participation in the HealthAI GRN creates new opportunities for global knowledge sharing and regulatory collaboration. Indonesia brings valuable expertise in health digitalization, public health innovation and large-scale system implementation, while also benefiting from the collective insights of the network. The collaboration strengthens shared expertise in AI regulations, with the goal of improving regulatory proficiency both nationally and internationally.“By joining the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network, Indonesia demonstrates its commitment to advancing responsible and equitable AI in health. This collaboration supports capacity building, knowledge exchange and the growth of best practices that safeguard patient safety while enabling innovation. We are proud to welcome Indonesia as a partner in shaping the future of ethical and effective AI adoption in healthcare,” said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.As an implementation partner, HealthAI unites regulators, innovators and global health institutions, offering practical resources, training and a collaborative network to advance safe, transparent and fair AI use in healthcare. In addition to creating an environment that is conducive to investment, innovation, and the promotion of "Made in Indonesia" AI solutions worldwide, the GRN enhances governance capacity for members to align national appraisal and licensing of AI tools with international standards.With this agreement, signed by Eko Sulistijo, Director of the Center for Data and Information Technology, with the support of Harditya Suryawanto, Director of the Center for Global Health Policy, Governance and Strategy of the Republic of Indonesia, Indonesia joins GRN pioneering countries, including the UK, Singapore, India, Brazil and Vietnam, in shaping the future of responsible AI in health. GRN members deliberate on AI’s benefits and risks, exchange knowledge and access tools for AI product handling, while health professionals contribute expertise to ensure technologies are applied safely — advancing the shared goal of equitable health innovation worldwide.By fostering collaboration, HealthAI helps governments and health systems build AI governance structures that protect patients and data while enabling innovation. In doing so, the global foundations for reliable and ethical AI in health are strengthened.To learn more about the GRN and participating members, please visit: https://www.healthai.agency/grn END1. The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network is a new international platform bringing together health regulators to strengthen oversight of AI in healthcare. It aims to build trust, improve safety and accelerate responsible innovation through shared learning, joint standards and early warnings of emerging risks. Members will also have access to a global directory of registered AI health tools to support transparency and collaboration.2. An initial ten ‘Pioneer Countries’ from diverse regions are being invited to shape the Global Regulatory Network from the outset. Each will work with HealthAI to support stronger regulatory frameworks, support local innovation and ensure AI technologies meet high standards of safety, effectiveness and equity.3. HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes equitable access to AI-powered health innovations, working as an implementation partner with governments and global health leaders to ensure AI transforms healthcare for all. This inclusive effort prioritizes responsible AI governance and equitable health access, regardless of economic status or geographic location.4. To learn more about HealthAI, visit their website at www.healthai.agency5. For Inquiries, Please Contact: Stéphane Dupré, Head of Communication, HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, Email: communication@healthai.agency

