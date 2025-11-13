Building Trust in AI for Health at the HealthAI Global Governance Forum 2025

Kenya to Host Global Governance Forum on AI in Health: Uniting Regulators, Policymakers and Innovators to Shape Global Ethics in Health AI

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health released details of the program for the inaugural HealthAI Global Governance Forum 2025 (HealthAI GGF). This in-person event, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya on December 2, 2025, is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including academics, innovators, civil society, the private sector, regulators and policymakers. The stakeholders are united in fostering ethical, equitable and effective AI governance for health.As the demand for artificial intelligence integration continues to grow across health industries worldwide, the HealthAI GGF aims to address the need for robust governance that builds public trust while ensuring AI benefits all populations, particularly those in low- and middle-income countries. The HealthAI GGF is thus designed to become the definitive global gathering on AI governance in health, spotlighting regulatory innovation and responsible AI applications in health, as well as advancing thought leadership and fostering international collaboration.Kenya was selected as the host country for the GGF to reflect the growing importance of Africa in the global health and AI ecosystem. As Nairobi continues to emerge as a leading hub for innovation and policy dialogue, hosting the event there underscores HealthAI’s commitment to ensuring that global – including African – priorities shape the international agenda for responsible AI in health. The forum aims to foster equitable collaboration, capacity building and shared governance across diverse health systems worldwide.Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, said “I am honored that so many partners and friends have chosen to join us, lending their voices and perspectives to this vital gathering, and I am truly looking forward to welcoming our distinguished community to Nairobi for the inaugural HealthAI GGF. Hosting this first Forum in Kenya highlights the country’s important role in connecting global expertise with local leadership on responsible technology and equitable health solutions. Now more than ever, meaningful dialogue about responsible AI in health is essential, and I look forward to seeing participants engage deeply in the discussions that will help shape the future of health innovation.”The HealthAI GGF will hear from distinguished leaders whose expertise and vision are shaping the future of AI in health.Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Director General at the African Medicines Agency, who brings decades of regulatory expertise and a proven commitment to advancing public health in Africa, will be featured as a keynote speaker. Her leadership in strengthening oversight and fostering pharmaceutical innovation offers valuable insight into how AI can drive safer, more effective healthcare solutions across the continent.H.E. Ambassador Philip Thigo, Special Envoy for Technology to H.E. the President of the Republic of Kenya, will also deliver a keynote address. He brings extensive experience in technology diplomacy, innovation policy and international digital governance. In his capacity, Ambassador Thigo plays a pivotal role in advancing Kenya's position as a global leader in critical and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, while advising the president on strategies that foster a safe, secure, inclusive and trustworthy digital future for all Kenyans.Joining them on the 2025 Forum stage are:- Dr. Dr. Mazyanga Lucy Mazaba, Regional Director for Eastern Africa at the Africa CDC, who brings over 28 years of experience in public health leadership. Her work advancing disease surveillance, preparedness, and digital health integration will inform discussions on how AI can strengthen health systems resilience across the continent.- Mr. Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive Officer at the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), a champion of patient safety and healthcare innovation. He will share perspectives on how regulatory modernization and data-driven oversight can accelerate the safe adoption of AI-enabled medical technologies.- Dr. Dr. Mona Duggal, Director at the ICMR–National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Science in India, who leads initiatives that drive responsible AI adoption and digital transformation across health systems. Her insights will highlight how developing countries are building frameworks for ethical and equitable AI use.- Adj. Prof. Dr. Raymond Chua, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Deputy Director-General of Health at Singapore’s Ministry of Health. With a focus on advancing public health through innovative regulation, Dr. Chua will share Singapore’s forward-looking approach to harmonizing innovation with patient safety in the digital health era.Additional contributors and guests include senior officials from the Ministries of Health and regulatory authorities of the expanding HealthAI Global Regulatory Network , as well as representatives from international organizations, academia, private sector and civil society.The day-long agenda includes eight dynamic sessions that address critical aspects of AI governance in health, as well as the opportunity to network with colleagues from the AI and health sector.- Session 1: Strengthening Health Data Governance for Responsible AI in Health: Aligning agendas for ethical, equitable and effective data use.- Session 2: From Voice to Action: Youth-led approaches for inclusive AI in health.- Session 3: Scaling Responsible AI for Health: Lessons from the frontlines.- Session 4: Positioning AI Governance in National Health Strategies: From global lessons to hands-on practice.- Session 5: Innovative Pre-Market Approaches to Validate and Regulate AI in Health.- Session 6: Participatory AI Governance: Civil society voices and global principles.- Session 7: Role of Non-State Actors in Advancing AI Governance in Health.- Session 8: When AI in Health Fails: A framework for detection, diagnosis and response.The HealthAI GGF provides a one-of-a-kind platform for knowledge exchange, global policy shaping and equity promotion in AI for health. Beyond the formal agenda, the Forum is designed to facilitate meaningful connections through networking opportunities and cross-regional dialogue exchange - bringing together perspectives from diverse health systems and granting access to senior decision-makers, regulators and innovators shaping the future of healthcare AI.Attendance at the HealthAI Global Governance Forum is free, thanks to generous support from institutional funders and sponsors. This backing enables global participation, amplifies underrepresented voices and supports a world-class program that advances responsible and equitable AI in health.END

