Zambia Becomes First African Country to Join HealthAI Global Regulatory Network in Landmark Achievement

The partnership positions Zambia as a leader in responsible AI adoption for health equity across Africa, marking a milestone for Zambia and HealthAI.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health , welcomes Zambia as the first African country to join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network (GRN), a global network of health regulators dedicated to the safe and effective implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in health. With this historic accomplishment, Zambia has become a catalyst for promoting responsible AI governance in health across the African continent.As seen in the photograph, from left to right, officials included Mr. Jhon Magkilat - Knowledge & Training Advisor, HealthAI; Mr. Andrew Kashoka - Director of Information Technology, Ministry of Health, Zambia; Mr. Rado Andrian - Director of AI, HealthAI; Mrs. Joma Tambatamba Simuyi - Permanent Secretary - Administration, Ministry of Health, Zambia; Dr. Peiling Yap - Chief Scientist, HealthAI; Dr Paul Campbell - Chief Regulatory Officer, HealthAI; Mr. Innocent Chiboma - Principal ICT Officer, Digital Health, Ministry of Health, Zambia; Ms. Yi-Roe Tan - Country Implementation Manager, HealthAI.The agreement, signed between Mrs. Joma Tambatamba Simuyi, Permanent Secretary - Administration, Ministry of Health, Zambia, and Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI, was later formalised during a signing ceremony, witnessed in person by Dr. Peiling Yap, Chief Scientist, Dr Paul Campbell, Chief Regulatory Officer, along with several HealthAI team members who are in Lusaka developing the first stages of the in-country capacity strengthening activities with the Zambian authorities.The agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration between Zambia and HealthAI to share best practices, strengthen regulatory capacity and accelerate global efforts for safer and more effective deployment of AI in health. Through this partnership, Zambia will work alongside fellow GRN members, like the UK, Singapore and India to, for example, share ethics protocols and monitor AI best practices. This is a fundamental step towards HealthAI's goal of promoting international cooperation for fair, secure and equitable AI-driven solutions across health sectors.This milestone reflects Zambia’s ambition to position itself at the forefront of health innovation in Africa, while safeguarding its citizens' well-being and advancing responsible AI adoption across Africa and the global health community. As the first African nation in the GRN, Zambia sets a precedent for responsible AI adoption across Africa and demonstrates visionary leadership in healthcare innovation."We are honored to welcome Zambia as the first African nation to join the HealthAI Global Regulatory Network. This historic partnership reflects the country’s forward-thinking commitment to harnessing AI's potential to strengthen healthcare for its citizens, particularly in underserved and rural communities where access remains a critical challenge. We firmly believe that Africa must have an active voice in shaping the future of AI governance in health, and with this partnership, Zambia positions itself as a leader in responsible AI adoption on the continent, contributing invaluable perspectives and expertise that will enrich our global network so that, together, we can ensure AI-driven health solutions are safe, equitable, and accessible to all," said Dr. Ricardo Baptista Leite, CEO of HealthAI.As an implementation partner, HealthAI is bringing together global regulators, innovators and healthcare professionals, offering the needed tools, training and a collaborative network to ensure that AI-driven health technologies are safe, transparent, and equitable. Its portfolio integrates transparency, capacity building and knowledge sharing into one comprehensive ecosystem.Zambia joins other pioneer countries like Indonesia, Brazil, India, Singapore, Vietnam and the United Kingdom, influencing the direction of responsible AI in health. Through HealthAI, GRN members are able to discover solutions, track risks, strengthen governance, continue learning and collaborate globally. Regulators benefit from improved risk monitoring and oversight, alongside the wider health, innovation and AI governance mechanisms in Zambia through access and engagement to ensure safe AI development and deployment.By facilitating collaboration, HealthAI supports governments and healthcare institutions in developing governance frameworks that strike a balance between innovation, patient safety, and data privacy. In doing so, it advances the global infrastructure for trustworthy AI in health.END1. The HealthAI Global Regulatory Network is a new international platform bringing together health regulators to strengthen oversight of AI in healthcare. It aims to build trust, improve safety and accelerate responsible innovation through shared learning, joint standards and early warnings of emerging risks. Members will also have access to a global directory of registered AI health tools to support transparency and collaboration.2. An initial ten ‘Pioneer Countries’ from diverse regions are being invited to shape the Global Regulatory Network from the outset. Each will work with HealthAI to support stronger regulatory frameworks, support local innovation and ensure AI technologies meet high standards of safety, effectiveness and equity.3. HealthAI - The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health is an independent nonprofit organization that promotes equitable access to AI-powered health innovations, working as an implementation partner with governments and global health leaders to ensure AI transforms healthcare for all. This inclusive effort prioritizes equitable health access, regardless of economic status or geographic location.4. To learn more about HealthAI, visit their website at www.healthai.agency 5. For Inquiries, Please Contact: Stéphane Dupré, Head of Communication, HealthAI – The Global Agency for Responsible AI in Health, Email: communication@healthai.agency

