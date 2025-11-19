Chere McCormick to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chere McCormick, visionary founder and social entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on embracing authenticity, resilience, and faith to unlock true purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, McCormick will explore how to cultivate inner strength and live authentically. She breaks down how embracing one’s authentic self and trusting faith can unlock personal purpose and impact. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of resilience and clarity on pursuing their mission.“Embracing your authentic self can unlock your true purpose and impact,” said McCormick.Chere’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/chere-mccormick

