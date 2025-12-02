Fischer Identity to Present at 2025 Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit in Grapevine, TX

We’re honored to return to the Gartner IAM Summit and connect with industry leaders who are actively shaping the future of identity.” — Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fischer Identity, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor and featured speaker at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit , taking place December 8–10, 2025, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.Fischer Identity will be showcasing its fully configurable, no-code IAM platform at Booth #615, where attendees can meet with identity experts and explore how Fischer Identity enables rapid deployment, secure automation, and adaptive governance—without custom code.As part of the event’s theater session lineup, Mark Cox, Associate Vice President of IAM Strategic Advisory Services at Fischer Identity, will present:Date: December 8, 2025Time: 1:40 PM CSTLocation: Theater 1Session Abstract:In an era of AI disruption and global uncertainty, organizations struggle to keep identity programs agile, accurate, and compliant. This session explores how leading institutions modernized IAM to withstand rapid change—leveraging automation, clean data, and intelligent policies to strengthen governance. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to enhance IAM resilience and continuity in unpredictable environments.“We’re honored to return to the Gartner IAM Summit and connect with industry leaders who are actively shaping the future of identity,” said Bryan Leber, CEO of Fischer Identity. ““For too long, IAM has meant complexity, years-long implementations, and exorbitant expense. Fischer Identity was built to challenge that model—with a no-code platform that delivers faster, smarter, and more sustainable outcomes.”Chuck Donnelly, Vice President of Field Operations, added: “As identity becomes the cornerstone of enterprise security, we’re seeing growing demand for fast, flexible IAM solutions. This summit is the perfect venue to showcase how Fischer is helping organizations streamline governance, cut deployment times, and respond faster to change.”Why Attend?Visitors to Booth #615 will experience how Fischer Identity helps organizations:• Accelerate IAM deployment with a no-code, fully configurable platform• Eliminate complexity and reduce long-term operational costs• Enable secure access across hybrid environments and cloud-first strategies• Strengthen governance, audit readiness, and complianceTo learn more or schedule a meeting during the event, visit www.fischeridentity.com/events About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit www.FischerIdentity.com ###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

