QT Environmental Leadership to Speak, Exhibit, Demo at 2025 CLEAN GULF Conference, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Environmental , Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention (OSRP), is pleased to speak about, as well as exhibit and sponsor, environmentally conscious solutions alongside a variety of its strategic partners at the CLEAN GULF Conference from Nov. 18-20 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.As part of the company’s presence at CLEAN GULF, the team will be demonstrating the expansion of its proprietary equipment line, QTE Sea Sentry containment booms. Engineered for endurance and trusted for performance, Sea Sentry™ defines QT Environmental’s standard for high-performance containment systems—engineered to endure extreme conditions and trusted worldwide. Developed through decades of on-water experience, Sea Sentry combines precision engineering, robust construction, and proven reliability for the toughest marine operations. Built with high-strength nylon and advanced engineered rubber coatings, Sea Sentry delivers outstanding tensile strength, flexibility, and resistance to oil, fuel, chemical, UV exposure, saltwater, and abrasion. With tensile ratings over 45,000 lbs., the system offers an optimal strength-to buoyancy ratio, ensuring reliable containment in open ocean and terminal environments. There are two Booms that will be exhibited during the conference:Sea Sentry™ Standard Boom: Reinforced neoprene rubber construction for emergency and intermittent operations, offering flexibility and rapid deployment for harbor and nearshore use.Sea Sentry™ Heavy Duty Boom (HD): Built from nitrile/vinyl composite reinforced with high-tensile nylon, engineered for continuous 24/7/365 deployment in high-energy and ice-prone environments, with a proven 8+ year service lifeBeyond equipment demonstrations and with CLEAN GULF being one of the most important events in the industry, QTE is participating in educational sessions and hosting networking events including:Wed., Nov. 19 8:30am-10:00am- All Hazards Response Case Studies and Hazard Recognition, Animals in Response, Josh Clifford, Session Chair and Vice President, Operations and Emergency Response, QT EnvironmentalWed., Nov. 19 9:00am-10:00am- Response Innovation Stage, International Perspectives, Josh Clifford, Vice President, Operations and Emergency Response, QT EnvironmentalWed., Nov. 19 2:00pm-4:00pm- Networking, CLEAN Gulf Beer Garden in the Exhibit Hall, sponsored by QT EnvironmentalThurs., Nov. 20 10:45-12:15- Leading Through the Storm: Mastering Crisis Leadership, Mark Ploen, Vice President EnvironmentalThurs., Nov 20 12:15pm-1:30pm- Networking, CLEAN Gulf Beer Garden in the Exhibit Hall, sponsored by QT EnvironmentalQT Environmental provides consulting, training, equipment and staffing to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and services providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.CLEAN GULF has long been the go-to event for professionals in oil & gas, maritime, rail, environmental services, and government agencies—all working to strengthen prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. In 2025, the team at CLEAN GULF, QT Environmental and other organizational partners are building on that foundation to reflect a broader mission: supporting the full spectrum of environmental and emergency response.For more information about QT Environmental, Inc. please visit https://qtenv.com/environmental/ . To schedule a meeting or an interview with QTE leadership, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.

