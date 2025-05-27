Depositphotos Unveils Powerful AI Image Editor, Bringing Pro-Level Visual Customization to Everyone

AI Image Editor by Depositphotos Face Modification Tool by Depositphotos Reference-based AI image generation by Depositphotos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depositphotos, a creative content platform offering over 310 million royalty-free files and a suite of AI-powered tools, has launched its AI Image Editor—a powerful new platform that transforms how users work with stock imagery. With just a few clicks, content creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs can enhance, adjust, and completely reinvent visuals—no design experience needed.

Whether it’s removing a background, upscaling an image, or modifying someone’s appearance, the AI Image Editor delivers a seamless, intuitive editing experience. Built directly into the Depositphotos platform, the tool integrates the company’s most popular features—like Background Remover and Image Upscaler—with advanced new capabilities, including Face Modifier, Background Extender, Object Remover, and Reimage. The result: pro-level customization in minutes.

“With the launch of the AI Image Editor, we're redefining what creative freedom means for our users,” says Vlada Chuvashova, Marketing Director at Depositphotos and VistaCreate. “Until now, finding the perfect stock image often meant compromising on small details—or spending hours editing in other tools. Our new editor solves that. Whether you're localizing campaigns, testing creative variations, or refining a visual idea, you can now do it all in one place. This is not just about saving time—it’s about unlocking new creative possibilities for marketers, designers, and content creators worldwide.”

Highlights of the AI Image Editor:

1. Face Modifier: Transform a person’s age, ethnicity, facial expression, teeth brightness, makeup, or facial hair to better reflect your campaign tone or target audience.

2. Background Remover: Instantly isolate subjects with a transparent background, with full manual control via a customizable brush.

3. Background Extender: Expand any image to fit custom formats or social media ratios—without compromising composition or quality.

4. Object Remover: Remove unwanted elements—from logos to photobombers—with smart background replacement.

5. Image Upscaler: Improve resolution by 2x or 4x while preserving clarity and sharpness—ideal for high-resolution use cases.

6. Reimage: Generate entirely new visuals from a reference photo and text prompt—perfect for exploring unique creative directions.

Getting started is easy: choose an image from the Depositphotos library and click the AI Editor icon. Users can apply multiple edits and download final images directly under their subscription—no software downloads or steep learning curves required. The editor is designed for speed, accessibility, and creative confidence.

Discover the AI Image Editor and unlock the full potential of visual storytelling. Whether you’re building a brand, launching a campaign, or creating content at scale, this tool helps turn good images into great ones—fast.

