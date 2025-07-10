Best California Movers Expands with New Office in Santa Clara, CA

Best California Movers Trucks in Santa Clara Best California Movers Logo

The company opens a new branch at 2931 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051, bringing expert residential and commercial moving services to Bay Area.

Our team is proud to bring a reliable and customer-first moving experience to Santa Clara. We saw the demand in this region for professional movers who combine local expertise with statewide reach.” — Irina Hutnyk, CMO at Best California Movers

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best California Movers, one of the fastest-growing relocation companies, has officially opened its newest location in Santa Clara. Situated at 2931 El Camino Real, this new branch marks a strategic expansion into the South Bay region, strengthening the company’s base in Northern California and enhancing service capabilities throughout the Silicon Valley metro.The Santa Clara location is now fully operational, offering comprehensive local and long-distance moving services for both residential and commercial clients. Backed by a skilled logistics team and a trained crew of movers, the new office provides streamlined booking, efficient same-day service options, and support for customers relocating within Santa Clara County and beyond.The new Santa Clara facility complements the company’s growing network. Best California Movers already operates offices in key hubs across California, including North Hollywood and Glendale in Los Angeles County, Irvine in Orange County, and Poway in the San Diego metro area. With this new addition, the company is better equipped to coordinate intercity relocations across all of Southern and Northern California.The decision to expand into Santa Clara was driven by growing customer demand in the Bay Area, where the influx of new residents, tech industry relocations, and high-volume residential turnover has highlighted the need for dependable, affordable moving solutions. The Santa Clara office will also serve nearby communities such as Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Mountain View, and San Jose, delivering flexible services that adapt to the needs of renters, homeowners, and business owners alike.In addition to local moves, Best California Movers offers packing and unpacking services, secure storage options, furniture disassembly and assembly, and full-service logistics support. The new Santa Clara branch is outfitted with the same quality control protocols, real-time dispatch communication, and GPS-equipped trucks that define the brand’s statewide operations.Customers can now reach the Santa Clara office directly at (408) 200-0452 or visit the location page at https://bestcaliforniamovers.com/ca/santa-clara-movers/ . For directions, the Google Maps listing is available here: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=3942879762377636274 With the new Santa Clara launch, Best California Movers continues to expand its mission: delivering a stress-free, transparent moving experience backed by logistics precision, local knowledge, and top-tier customer support.

