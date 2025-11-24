Real Capital Ventures Expands Acquisition Focus in Europe’s Tourism and Experiential Services Sector

RCV evaluates companies with €300k–€10M EBITDA as global investor interest rises across Italy, Spain and experiential tourism markets.

Europe’s tourism sector is evolving rapidly toward curated experiences, operational sophistication and global visibility” — Antonio Velardo

MILANO, MILANO, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Capital Ventures , in collaboration with its analytical division Moat Investing , announced today the strategic expansion of its acquisition mandate across Europe’s tourism, experiential travel, and cultural services sector. The firm is actively evaluating companies with €300,000 to €10 million in EBITDA, with a primary focus on operators of guided tours, cultural experiences, destination-based services, and travel-tech platforms.This strategic initiative comes at a time when Europe—especially Italy and Spain—is experiencing a renewed surge in global demand for curated, authentic, and experience-driven tourism. International investor interest, particularly from Dubai, the United States and Asia, has accelerated in recent months, reinforcing the attractiveness of the region’s tourism ecosystem.RCV’s current pipeline includes companies operating in experiential travel across Campania, Naples, Pompeii, the Amalfi Coast, Tuscany, Madrid, Barcelona, Andalucía, Valencia, and Portugal, among other high-growth destinations.The firm is specifically reviewing companies in the following categories:– Cultural, archaeological and thematic tours– Experiential and gastronomy-focused activities– Outdoor, adventure and wellness-based activities– Destination management and tourism services– Travel-tech, ticketing platforms, reservation systems and B2B tourism software– Integrated experience providers with strong OTA distributionAccording to Real Capital Ventures, the experiential tourism segment is entering a new phase marked by rising international demand, shifting traveler preferences, and the growing importance of digital distribution and scalability.“Europe’s tourism sector is evolving rapidly toward curated experiences, operational sophistication and global visibility,” said Antonio Velardo , Chairman at Real Capital Ventures. “We believe that the next decade will be defined by companies capable of combining cultural authenticity with strong operational models and direct-to-consumer reach.”A Value-Driven ApproachSupported by the research and analytical frameworks of Moat Investing , RCV applies a value-oriented methodology rooted in business fundamentals, unit economics, pricing power and sustainable competitive advantages.The firm seeks operators that demonstrate:• Strong brand identity and authentic market positioning• Consistent cash-flow generation• Effective seasonality and demand-management capabilities• Scalable operations and established processes• High customer satisfaction and strong digital presence• Potential for multi-city or cross-regional expansion• Opportunities for consolidation or integrationFull Acquisitions and Majority StakesReal Capital Ventures’ mandate includes both full acquisitions and majority investments, allowing founders flexibility depending on their strategic goals—growth, partial exit, internationalization or generational transition. The firm emphasizes confidentiality and discretion in all exploratory discussions, working closely with advisors, brokers, and business owners across Europe.A Sector Entering a Transformative PhaseThe European tourism market continues to rebound and evolve following structural changes accelerated by global travel dynamics. Experiential and thematic travel is experiencing double-digit annual growth, driven by travelers seeking authenticity, culture, and immersive activities rather than commoditized tourism.Real Capital Ventures views this shift as a significant opportunity for operators capable of scaling their brands, optimizing operations and expanding direct-booking channels.“We aim to support companies that are ready for the next stage—whether that means regional expansion, digital transformation or strategic consolidation,” RCV added.Confidential Outreach EncouragedReal Capital Ventures invites operators, founders, advisors and M&A intermediaries to open a confidential conversation. Companies within the EBITDA range of €300k to €10M are encouraged to reach out.

