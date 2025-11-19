Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Brings Cherished Italian Christmas Tradition to Marietta Square with Feast of the Seven Fishes

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Family-Style Dining Experience Features Seven Classic Seafood Dishes, Including Lobster Ravioli and Seabass Puttanesca, for an Authentic Holiday Celebration.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza Nostra , a fixture on Marietta Square known for its authentic Italian cuisine, today announced it will host a special Feast of the Seven Fishes event, offering guests a taste of the traditional Festa dei Sette Pesci typically celebrated on Christmas Eve in Southern Italy.The exclusive evening is designed to be an elegant, seafood-centric celebration, bringing the warmth, tradition, and festivity of an Italian Christmas Eve to the heart of Marietta."The Feast of the Seven Fishes is more than just a meal; it's a deep cultural experience and a culinary highlight of the holiday season," said Randy McCray, co-owner of Gianni & Mac’s. "We are thrilled to honor this tradition by curating a menu that showcases classic flavors of the sea, prepared with the true Italian flair our guests have come to expect."A Two-Course Family-Style CelebrationThe multi-course dinner is a preset, family-style experience, requiring a minimum of two guests per table to enjoy the full range of dishes. The culinary journey is priced at $80 per person and features seven distinct preparations of fish and seafood across two generous courses.The Seven Fishes Menu Highlights Include:The meal begins with the First Course of Shared Appetizers, featuring three classic seafood preparations: Impepata di Cozze (Mussels in a peppery broth), Insalata di Gamberetti e Farro (Shrimp & Farro Salad), and an Italian-Style Crabcake served with pesto aioli. The celebration continues with the Second Course of Shared Main Dishes, where one full order of each dish is served for every two people. This course includes rich Lobster Ravioli, a comforting Risotto with Shrimp & Asparagus, savory Flounder Piccata, and traditional Seabass Puttanesca.This special event provides a unique opportunity for friends, families, and couples to experience one of Italy’s most cherished holiday traditions without leaving Marietta. Reservations are highly recommended due to limited seating for this special engagement.Event Details:The Feast of the Seven Fishes will take place at Gianni & Mac’s on Marietta Square on December 24th, 2025. The cost for this exclusive dining experience is $80 per person, with a minimum of two guests required for the family-style menu. Reservations are highly encouraged. To learn more about reservations and other events happening at Gianni and Mac’s, please visit https://www.gianniandmacs.com/upcoming-events About Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza NostraLocated on the historic Marietta Square, Gianni & Mac’s Ristorante Piazza Nostra offers an authentic Italian dining experience featuring wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta, signature cocktails, and the largest outdoor patio in the area. The restaurant is dedicated to providing warm hospitality and genuine Italian flavors for casual dining, romantic evenings, and private events.

