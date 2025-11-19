The Mill Kitchen & Bar Announces Christmas Prime Rib To-Go for a Festive Holiday Feast

Christmas Prime Ribs To-Go Dinner with Santa at The Mill Kitchen and Bar Christmas Eve Dinner at The Mill Kitchen and Bar

Enjoy a stress-free holiday with chef-crafted Prime Rib and sides—restaurant-quality dining for your Christmas table.

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognized for serving the best Southern comfort food Roswell has to offer, The Mill Kitchen & Bar is making the holiday season both delicious and effortless with its new Christmas Prime Rib To-Go special. To give families more time to create memories and less time in the kitchen, the celebrated Roswell restaurant is offering a restaurant-quality holiday centerpiece, available for pre-order starting December 1, 2025, with pick-up scheduled for Christmas Eve.This special offering allows guests to bring a signature taste of The Mill home for the holidays. Crafted by Executive Chef and Managing Partner Derek Dollar, the slow-roasted Prime Rib is seasoned to perfection for a mouthwatering and tender main course. Each order is accompanied by the restaurant's signature house-made au jus and horseradish cream, providing the bold, savory flavors The Mill is known for. This convenient solution helps hosts impress their guests with a spectacular meal without the stress and hassle of holiday cooking.In addition to the Prime Rib To-Go special, The Mill Kitchen & Bar is hosting a series of festive events to fill the season with cheer. Families are invited to a magical "Dinner with Santa" on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, for an evening of holiday music, a seasonal menu, and a special visit from Santa himself. For those looking to dine out, the restaurant will also be hosting a special Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, 2025, featuring a unique, chef-crafted holiday menu in a warm and beautifully decorated setting. For more details about these and other holiday events, visit https://www.themillkitchenandbar.com/happenings "We believe the holidays are about making memories with the people you love," said Chef Derek Dollar. "Our goal with the Prime Rib To-Go is to take the pressure off holiday cooking so our guests can serve an incredible meal and focus on what truly matters, enjoying their time together. It’s our way of sharing a piece of The Mill kitchen with their family table."Pre-orders for the Christmas Prime Rib To-Go must be placed by the specified deadline, with all meals ready for pick-up on December 24, 2025.About The Mill Kitchen & BarLocated in historic downtown Roswell, GA, The Mill Kitchen & Bar is a quintessential Southern neighborhood restaurant celebrated for its contemporary take on classic comfort food, craft cocktails, and warm hospitality. With a menu that changes seasonally to feature the freshest local ingredients, The Mill offers a welcoming atmosphere for lunch, dinner, and brunch. The restaurant is dedicated to creating memorable dining experiences that honor the South's rich culinary traditions.

