DogWatch of Central Connecticut Honored as Best Underground Fence Company of 2025

Celebrating 30 Years of Pet Safety: Advanced Hidden Fence Technology and Exceptional Service Earns Coveted Industry Recognition.

SOUTHINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DogWatch of Central Connecticut has been named the Best Underground Fence Company of 2025 by Click360 Awards . This prestigious recognition highlights the company's excellence in providing innovative pet containment solutions and exceptional customer service throughout the region.The award is part of Click360's 2025 High Five Awards, a program that celebrates businesses that demonstrate outstanding leadership and quality in their respective industries. DogWatch of Central Connecticut was selected for its unwavering commitment to pet safety, its use of advanced hidden fence technology, and its consistent delivery of positive customer experiences. The company is known for providing reliable and user-friendly systems that give pet owners peace of mind.This recognition is especially meaningful as it is announced during National Women's Small Business Month, celebrating the achievements of women entrepreneurs. As a woman-owned business, DogWatch of Central Connecticut exemplifies the dedication and innovation that drives local economies."We are incredibly proud to receive this award," said Sue Marks, owner of DogWatch of Central Connecticut. "Our team works hard every day to ensure the safety and happiness of our clients' beloved pets. This honor from Click360 Awards is a wonderful validation of our commitment to quality and service, and it's particularly special to be recognized during a month that champions women in business."For over 30 years, DogWatch of Central Connecticut has been a trusted local provider of hidden dog fences, indoor pet boundaries, and training products. Their focus on combining state-of-the-art technology with personalized pet training has established them as a leader in the pet containment industry.About DogWatch of Central ConnecticutDogWatch of Central Connecticut is a locally owned and operated dealership providing innovative hidden dog fences and pet training solutions. Dedicated to ensuring the safety and freedom of pets, the company serves numerous communities across Central Connecticut with professional installation, comprehensive training, and exceptional customer support.

