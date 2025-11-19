Speakers & Sessions Unveiled for Premier Construction Event: FutureBuild 2025

Key Topics for FutureBuild 2025 Opening Keynote by Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-Founder of Pinnacle Infotech

AECO innovators are coming to Atlanta on November 21 for a day of conversations centered around digital design and technology-driven construction outcomes.

FutureBuild brings together the bright minds who are building the next decade of construction. Our goal is to turn digital ideas into actionable outcomes that are helping teams work smarter.” — Bimal Patwari, CEO of Pinnacle Infotech

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in digital construction solutions, has announced the full program and speaker lineup for the FutureBuild Global Summit 2025 , one of its premier construction events, set to take place on November 21 in Atlanta. Following its initial summit announcement, this update highlights the agenda featuring industry pioneers and practical technology insights designed to accelerate digital adoption across the AECO sector.Now in its sixth year, the global AECO summit remains a platform for innovation and collaboration. Featuring sessions led by architects, engineers, contractors, and technology innovators, FutureBuild 2025, one of the must-attend construction technology events this year, explores how digital tools translate into real-world construction outcomes.The day begins with an opening keynote by visionary industry expert, Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-founder of Pinnacle Infotech, titled “Building Tomorrow: Insights from Pinnacle Infotech.” A high-impact panel on Technology & Digital Construction featuring leaders from Dodge, EMJ, PCL, Kiewit, and Comfort Systems USA will follow the opening keynote.There would be focused breakout tracks on Digital Design & ACS and MEP that offer in-depth explorations of specialized areas, including BIM/VDC for concrete operations, pre-bid estimation , data analytics, and BIM workflows. Panel discussions running in parallel will examine key trends in digital design and the growing role of AI-powered Digital Twins, featuring speakers from DRB, GJR Architect, Mohawk Group, Lea Electric, CHA Consulting, Bird Construction, HDR, and more.Barry Brunet, VP of Strategic Solutions at Pinnacle Infotech, will be hosting the afternoon main stage. It will showcase tech-enabled construction success stories, including sessions led by Polk Mechanical, Assembli AI, PCL, and ETAP. The summit will conclude with a celebratory session, reflecting on achievements that continue to shape Pinnacle’s journey.“FutureBuild 2025 reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the AECO community,” added Barry Brunet. “This summit gives professionals a clear path to adopt technology in meaningful ways, from the design table to the field.”Designed for designers, engineers, contractors, and owners, the summit brings together strategic insights, hands-on demonstrations, and practical workflows that support digital transformation across projects of every scale.About Pinnacle InfotechPinnacle Infotech, the global BIM leader, is redefining the AECO industry with the combined power of Digital Design, Digital Construction, and Digital Facility Management. With over 30 years of excellence, they have led the creation of iconic international structures through coordinated MEP systems, precise modeling, constructability reviews, and 4D project planning, utilizing in-house automation tools such as PiVDC. Spanning the entire project lifecycle, they now enable smarter operations with integrated Digital Twin solutions and InnoMaint – the proprietary CMMS platform – driving efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the built environment. Explore Pinnacle: www.pinnacleinfotech.com

