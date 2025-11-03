Pinnacle Infotech Announces the FutureBuild Global Summit 2025

Pinnacle Infotech announced FutureBuild 2025—The Global Construction Tech Summit Mr. Bimal Patwari at FutureBuild

Bringing the AECO community together in Atlanta this November, driving innovative outcomes that build a connected and data-driven future for the industry.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech, the global leader in digital construction solutions, has announced the FutureBuild Global Summit 2025, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Atlanta.The global BIM summit by Pinnacle, a premium gathering of architects, engineers, contractors, and tech innovators, has entered its sixth year. Under the theme “Digital Design, Digital Construction, Digital Twin ,” the event will bring together industry pioneers from around the world, serving as a global platform for innovation and collaboration, showcasing how emerging digital technologies are transforming the Architecture, Engineering , Construction, and Operations (AECO) industry.Through engaging discussions, interactive demonstrations, and real-world case studies, FutureBuild 2025 will connect next-generation innovation with practical implementation. Attendees will discover strategies to foster digital adoption, enhance efficiency, and develop a smarter, faster, and more sustainable construction ecosystem.“Our vision for FutureBuild 2025 is to speed up the digital transformation of the AECO industry through the integration of technology, talent, and collaboration,” said Bimal Patwari, CEO & Co-founder of Pinnacle Infotech. “We are creating a platform where innovation is paired with execution — transforming ideas into measurable outcomes in the digital age."“FutureBuild is where digital design intelligence meets execution excellence,” said Barry Brunet, VP of Strategic Solutions at Pinnacle Infotech. “By integrating BIM and Digital Twin into project workflows, we’re helping teams achieve greater accuracy, efficiency, and accountability from concept to completion.”“At FutureBuild 2025, we see collaboration as a driving force for progress,” stated JP Giometti, VP of Sales & Marketing at Pinnacle Infotech. “By bringing together a global network of innovators and decision-makers, we are advancing discussions towards more resilient and sustainable construction practices.”Covering topics such as construction operations and prefabrication to evolutionary building intelligence, The FutureBuild Global Summit 2025 offers a day packed with insightful discussions and keynote addresses from industry titans, technology showcases, and networking opportunities, making it an essential event for professionals eager to lead in digital transformation within the construction industry.About Pinnacle InfotechPinnacle Infotech, the global BIM leader, is redefining the AECO industry with the combined power of Digital Design, Digital Construction, and Digital Facility Management. With over 30 years of excellence, they have led the creation of iconic international structures through coordinated MEP systems, precise modeling, constructability reviews, and 4D project planning, utilizing in-house automation tools such as PiVDC. Spanning the entire project lifecycle, they now enable smarter operations with integrated Digital Twin solutions and InnoMaint – the proprietary CMMS platform – driving efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the built environment.Explore Pinnacle: https://pinnacleinfotech.com/

