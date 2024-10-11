Pinnacle Infotech to Unveil Latest Digital Construction Solutions at AU 2024

Pinnacle Infotech at AU 2024 Live demos of cutting-edge technology

Pinnacle Infotech (Gold Sponsor) at AU 2024 showcases cutting-edge BIM solutions. Visit Booth 213 for insights & innovations from industry leader Bimal Patwari.

Construction firms report an average delay of 10-15 weeks in project timelines. We are here to help firms embrace digital transformation & remove the bottlenecks that hamper construction timelines.” — Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO and Director of Pinnacle Infotech

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinnacle Infotech , the global leader in providing BIM, engineering design, and digital construction solutions, is poised to transform the construction landscape in the USA by participating as a Gold Sponsor in AU 2024 from October 15 to 17, 2024. At this premier event, Pinnacle Infotech will showcase its digital construction solutions at Booth 213.This year, Mr Bimal Patwari, a trailblazer in the construction industry and CEO of Pinnacle Infotech, will be giving insights to attendees with firsthand knowledge on revolutionizing construction projects. “He is the main force behind the many iconic construction projects Pinnacle has executed across the world, including the USA. Attendees at AU 2024 can join Bimal Patwari for exclusive live sessions, during which he will share his insights and expertise. This is a unique chance to engage with one of the foremost thought leaders in the industry.” said Mickey Cantrell, Relationship Manager, Pinnacle Infotech.As the construction industry is projected to touch US$ 4,133.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the period 2024-2032, construction firms must visit the company’s booth to discover the latest digital construction solutions that would help them seize the opportunity to stay ahead of the competition.Pinnacle is presenting its latest solutions, such as PiVDC, AR/VR technology, facility management solutions, and other major digital construction services, at the booth. Pinnacle Infotech will also demonstrate how its design engineering and BIM solutions can help construction professionals streamline workflow, reduce costs, and improve project outcomes.Mr. Bimal Patwari, CEO and Director of Pinnacle Infotech, said: “Construction firms report an average delay of 10-15 weeks in project timelines. We are here to help firms embrace digital transformation & remove the bottlenecks that hamper construction timelines.”Pinnacle’s Digital Twin experts use the COBie (Construction Operations Building Information Exchange) standard to collect asset data, such as maintenance schedules and equipment information.Mr. Biswanath Todi, Operations Manager of Pinnacle Infotech, said: “AU 2024 is an excellent platform for us to engage with industry leaders, exchange insights, and present our cutting-edge digital construction solutions. By leveraging them, construction firms can reduce rework, cost errors, and material wastage, leading to cost savings of up to 15%.”Pinnacle Infotech has worked on several major iconic projects, including Facebook Data Center and Denver International Airport in the USA, Dubai International Airport in UAE, and New Children's Hospital in Ireland. These projects showcase the company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in construction and engineering.The company has won many awards globally, the latest being the Autodesk Imagine Awards in the “Making an Impact in the AEC Industry” category for the Amazon AWS Project in Jakarta.Pinnacle Infotech is ISO 19650 certified for its BIM solutions, ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for information security.During the event, meet the team and chat with their experts. Experts will be available to answer questions and offer personalized guidance.

