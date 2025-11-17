Global Immigration Partners Announces Comprehensive Legal Support for EB-5 Adjustment of Status Applicants

Global Immigration Partners EB5 proof of funds EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

Global Immigration Partners today announced expanded legal services for individuals pursuing EB-5 Adjustment of Status in the United States.

The EB-5 program offers an extraordinary opportunity for investors and their families” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners, a leading U.S. immigration law firm focused on investment-based immigration, today announced expanded legal services for individuals pursuing EB-5 Adjustment of Status in the United States. With decades of combined experience in EB-5 investor petitions, regulatory compliance, and adjudication strategy, the firm continues to support investors navigating the transition from temporary status to lawful permanent residency.

Helping EB-5 Investors Navigate the Adjustment of Status Process

The EB-5 Adjustment of Status pathway allows eligible foreign investors already inside the United States to obtain their conditional green card without departing the country. Global Immigration Partners supports clients through each stage of the process, including:

Eligibility evaluation for Adjustment of Status

Preparation and filing of Form I-485

Concurrent filing support for Form I-526E, Form I-131, and Form I-765

Biometrics preparation and interview guidance

Strategic Responses to USCIS Requests for Evidence

Assistance with Form I-829 to remove conditions after two years

"The EB-5 program offers an extraordinary opportunity for investors and their families, but the process can be intimidating without the right legal guidance," said Alexander Jovy, Co-Managing Partner of Global Immigration Partners. "Our team prioritises clarity, accuracy, and proactive strategy at every stage of Adjustment of Status to help clients secure their immigration goals with confidence."

Commitment to Precision, Compliance, and Investor Success

Known for its rigorous approach to documentation and strategy, Global Immigration Partners combines deep legal expertise with real-world experience in EB-5 project analysis and USCIS adjudication patterns.

"As immigration policies evolve, investors deserve representation that not only understands the law but anticipates change," Jovy added. "We make it our mission to stay ahead of regulatory shifts so our clients can move forward with certainty and peace of mind."

About Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners is a premier immigration law firm serving investors, entrepreneurs, multinational corporations, and families worldwide. The firm provides comprehensive legal representation across employment-based visas, investor visas, family immigration, federal litigation, and compliance advisory services.

The EB-5 program offers an extraordinary opportunity for investors and their families

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.