New guidance today issued on the common question among foreign entrepreneurs: Is it possible for an E-2 Visa to lead to a U.S. Green Card?

With the right legal strategy, E-2 entrepreneurs can pursue permanent residency and secure long-term stability for their families and businesses.” — Alexander Jovy

Global Immigration Partners Unveils Strategic Guidance for E-2 Visa Holders Seeking Permanent U.S. Residency

Washington, DC — November — Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a leading authority in U.S. investor and business immigration law, announced new guidance today on the increasingly common question among foreign entrepreneurs: Is it possible for an E-2 Visa to lead to a U.S. Green Card?

According to the firm, while the E-2 Treaty Investor Visa does not directly confer permanent resident status, several structured immigration pathways allow qualified E-2 investors to successfully transition to a Green Card through strategic planning and targeted visa restructuring.

E-2 Visa Holders Have Multiple Paths to a Green Card

Global Immigration Partners outlines the primary routes available to investors:

• EB-5 Immigrant Investor Green Card

E-2 investors can convert their business investment into an EB-5-eligible structure.

Key requirements include:

Lawful investment of $800,000–$1,050,000

Creation of 10 full-time U.S. jobs

Proper investment source and at-risk criteria

E-2 businesses can often be adapted to meet these EB-5 rules with proper legal and financial planning.

• EB-1C Multinational Executive/Manager Category

Business owners who manage operations both in the U.S. and abroad may qualify for EB-1C.

This Green Card category benefits investors with:

Executive or managerial roles

Ownership of multinational business entities

At least one year of overseas qualifying employment

• Employer-Sponsored EB-2 or EB-3 Green Cards

E-2 visa holders working within their own U.S. company or another employer may be eligible for employment-based sponsorship through the PERM labor certification process.

• Spousal, Marriage, or Family-Based Green Cards

Family relationships—including marriage to a U.S. citizen—may provide direct eligibility for permanent residency.

Global Immigration Partners: Expert Analysis

“Many foreign investors are surprised to discover that the E-2 visa, while technically temporary, can be the foundation for several permanent residency options,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “With careful planning, a strong business structure, and knowledgeable legal strategy, E-2 visa holders can map out a clear transition to U.S. permanent residency.”

Why Investors Turn to Global Immigration Partners

Global Immigration Partners provides end-to-end support for investors seeking long-term immigration solutions. The firm is recognized for:

Deep expertise in E-2, EB-5, EB-1C, and complex business immigration matters

Strong track record of approvals in investor categories

Multidisciplinary teams covering legal, financial, and compliance restructuring

Personalized strategies based on business type, nationality, family goals, and long-term residency planning

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners (https://globalimmigration.com/) is a premier U.S. immigration law firm specializing in investor visas, business immigration, multinational executive visas, and long-term residency solutions. With global reach and decades of combined attorney experience, the firm assists individuals, startups, entrepreneurs, and multinational corporations in navigating complex U.S. immigration pathways.

