Oktopost Expands Leadership with Appointment of Moti Koren as Vice President of R&D

Koren brings deep expertise in social media platforms and proven engineering leadership as Oktopost continues to scale its B2B social media management solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , a leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced today the appointment of Moti Koren as its new Vice President of Research & Development. In this role, Koren will be responsible for shaping Oktopost's technological vision and leading product development, from strategy and innovation to execution, ensuring scalable and high-quality delivery to help transform businesses into social-first organizations.Koren brings over 20 years of experience in software development leadership, with deep expertise in Big Data, SaaS, and AI. He has successfully led high-performing, cross-functional engineering teams and has a proven track record of translating emerging technologies into scalable, revenue-generating products. Before joining Oktopost, he served as VP of R&D at Joyned, where he spearheaded product innovation that directly drove customer growth and engagement.Koren holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from the Holon Institute of Technology. Throughout his career, he has held senior roles as CTO and VP of R&D, where he is known for driving product innovation, delivering high-performing engineering cultures, and transforming visionary ideas into market-leading technologies."Moti's arrival marks a major milestone in Oktopost's evolution," said Daniel Kushner, CEO and Co-Founder of Oktopost. "AI is rapidly changing how B2B organizations engage with buyers, and Moti will lead our efforts to ensure our customers don't just keep up with this shift, they lead it. His experience and vision will accelerate our ability to deliver smarter, more impactful solutions that shape the future of B2B social media."Oktopost has long integrated AI throughout its platform to enhance writing quality, publishing processes, social listening, content performance, and advocacy efforts. With Koren leading R&D, the company aims to further innovate in AI by creating intelligent agents and capabilities specifically designed for B2B marketers that will help them enhance and scale their work efficiently."I'm excited to join Oktopost at such a pivotal time," said Koren. "Social media has always been powerful, but now it's foundational to how AI systems understand and elevate B2B brands. I look forward to leading the incredible R&D team at Oktopost as we build solutions that not only reflect this reality, but help our customers shape it."With the rise of AI-driven discovery, Oktopost continues to lead the transformation of B2B social media from a communication channel into a growth engine. The appointment of Koren underscores the company's commitment to building the most intelligent, integrated, and outcome-driven platform in the category.About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com

