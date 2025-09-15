Oktopost and Outreach Partner to Embed Employee Advocacy into Seller Workflows, Powering Social Selling at Scale

The integration delivers marketing-approved social content inside Outreach, enabling sellers to build trust, spark conversations, and drive revenue impact

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , the leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, and Outreach , the leading AI Revenue Workflow Platform, announced today a new integration that embeds Oktopost's Employee Advocacy solution directly into the Outreach experience. This collaboration powers social selling at scale by enabling sales teams to discover, share, and track approved content from within their daily workflow, helping them connect authentically with buyers and accelerate deal cycles.In B2B sales, people trust people more than brands. Social selling has become a vital strategy for building those trusted connections, but sellers often struggle to find and share relevant, on-brand content without interrupting their workflows. This integration removes that barrier so sellers can access marketing-approved social content without leaving Outreach, while marketing teams gain visibility to measure which posts drive engagement and influence revenue."Social media is one of the most powerful channels for creating genuine connections with prospects and customers," said Seth Marrs, Chief Strategy Officer at Sandler. "With Oktopost and Outreach working together, our sellers can share relevant, high-quality content in seconds, freeing them to focus on the conversations that move deals forward."With Oktopost Employee Advocacy in Outreach, B2B marketers and sales leaders can:Access marketing-approved social content directly within Outreach.Share to LinkedIn and other social networks in a single click.Amplify reach with consistent, on-brand messaging.Track clicks and engagement to measure the ROI of social selling."Sales teams live in Outreach every day, so bringing Oktopost Employee Advocacy into revenue workflows unlocks the potential for authentic engagement," said Tejas Bhandarkar, VP of Product Management at Outreach. "With this integration, we're enabling sellers to build trust with buyers, amplify their voice on social, and focus on the conversations that matter most.""By embedding Employee Advocacy directly into Outreach, we're meeting sellers where they work," said Daniel Kushner, CEO of Oktopost. "This partnership makes it effortless for salespeople to become thought leaders in their industry, strengthens their credibility, and helps marketing teams tie social engagement directly to pipeline growth."About Oktopost:Oktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a powerful suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit oktopost.com.About Outreach:Outreach, founded in 2014, is the only complete AI Revenue Workflow Platform built for all revenue teams. Outreach infuses predictive, assistive, conversational, and agentic AI to power hundreds of use cases across revenue motions. From new logo prospecting to expansions, deal acceleration, driving retention, and forecasting, Outreach AI automates workflows and frees sellers to focus on more strategic conversations and actions. Revenue leaders benefit from connected account visibility, performance insights, and higher forecasting accuracy across every GTM team. World-leading enterprise organizations use Outreach to power their revenue teams, including SAP, Siemens, Snowflake, and Verizon, among others. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io Outreach Media Contact:Haley FlanaganDirector of Communications at Outreachpr@outreach.io

