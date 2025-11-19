Eastern Cape Agriculture invests on farmers and villagers in Nqanqarhu

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture has delivered vital water infrastructure and production support to communities in Nqanqarhu, bringing critical relief to vegetable-producing farmers who struggled with irrigation.

The investment was celebrated by jubilant farmers during the official handover of the spring water projects, production inputs, and gardening tools, delivered as part of the Ilima/Letsema Lokulima Programme, which encourages the use of arable land.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe officially handed over the Sigoga and Saqhuthe villages spring water projects today. This initiative enhances water access for rural communities, providing clean water for domestic use and irrigating food gardens through 26 new water points for 205 households.

To ensure synergy between water availability and food security, the MEC provided production inputs to 120 beneficiaries. This move aims to reduce food insecurity, boost local production, and enable the aggregation of food for potential markets.

Ntombizanele Sonkwenye from Sigoga village expressed relief, noting that the community previously “battled to access water and had to walk long and dangerous distances” to fetch it.

While in Lower Tsitsana village, MEC Kontsiwe also handed over 32 industrial sewing machines to 16 women-led enterprises from three Joe Gqabi local municipalities, fostering local economic development.

“The areas where we previously fetched water were overgrown with bushes and dangerous, creating fear, especially when sending our children during these times of high crime. But the government has now provided us with water straight from the mountain. Today, we are drinking clean, healthy water. We are truly overjoyed and grateful for this support from our government” said Sonkwenye.

She said they have been battling to irrigate their vegetables because fetching water for consumption was an eventful and tiring exercise and as such, many members of the community were unable to get water for irrigation.

“We are also engaging with the local youth who are struggling with substance abuse, encouraging them to join us so we can combat poverty together,” added Sokwenye.

Simthembile Folotyi of Upper Tsitsana village expressed gratitude for the material support saying “The seedlings, fertilizers and tools we received will not only assist us in fighting poverty but will also help us develop. We are thankful to the Department for the assistance, which will enable us to produce diverse vegetables to fight hunger and poverty.”

MEC Kontsiwe emphasized that the Ilima Lokulima Programme is designed to advance community cohesion and food security.

“This programme aims to bring people together to work their gardens, produce food and fight poverty with government support. The new spring water infrastructure ensures that people will no longer face the challenge of fetching irrigation water from distant locations, which is critical in areas where rainfall is scarce. The happiness of the community here is deeply encouraging to us,” said Kontsiwe.

Regarding the sewing machines, the MEC stated that the goal is to enhance the quality of garments produced by the local women. The long-term vision is to see these locally made clothes being stocked and sold in reputable clothing stores.

