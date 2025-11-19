North West conducts integrated services to Kagisano-Molopo local Municipality, 21 Nov

Premier of the North West Province, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi who will on Friday, 21 November be joined by the MECs, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Executive Mayor and Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality Mayor in rolling out Phase 5 of Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded in Kagisano Molopo Local Municipality, will officially hand over the Rural Water Supply Project at Matlabatlaba village, this in response to the community’s need for reliable and clean water services.

The leadership will also conduct oversight visits to water infrastructure projects which include the Bona Bona Bulk Water Supply Project, Tlapeng Bulk Water Supply and Mabone Rural Water Supply, which upon completion, will ensure sustainable, uninterrupted water provision to households, businesses and public facilities in the municipality. This intervention is in line with the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to stabilise water supply systems across the province, and to accelerate service delivery.

Driven by its commitment to continue providing decent housing for the poor, the leadership will hand over five (5) of the completed RDP houses, out of the 73 which were part of a blocked housing project in Tlapeng village.

With a focused intention to enhance safety across the local municipality’s rural areas, three (3) solar high mast lights, out of the 50 that are erected at villages including, Ganyesa, Austrey, Moswana, Setabeng, Makabole, Bona Bona, and Morekweng, will be handed over at Tseoge.

Oversight visits will also be conducted at public schools and health facilities to assess service delivery progress and community needs. School furniture distribution will be carried out at Bray Intermediate School, this as part of the provincial government’s continued efforts to create a comfortable and productive learning and teaching environment.

A range of social support services which will include the distribution of food parcels to identified older persons’ households through Operation Dignity, and distribution of agricultural support packages to ten identified households, will also be carried out.

In an attempt to ease accessibility to public facilities such as clinics and schools, patching of potholes and blading of internal access roads will be amplified.

The centralised supplier database team will also be onsite to assist local SMMEs with registration, updating, and amendment of their registered companies.

The Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme will be rolled out in three other districts as follows: in Ngaka Modiri Molema District, the programme will be rolled out in Mahikeng Local Municipality at New Stars Sports Ground, Rooigrond; in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, public services will be rendered at Boskuil Community Hall in Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, while in Bojanala Platinum District it will be at Moses Kotane Local Municipality, Mositwane Community Hall at Lerome.

As a constant and critical feature of this service delivery programme, a platform will be created for Premier Mokgosi, MECs and the Executive Mayors to engage with the community on progress registered in implementing various service delivery projects and programmes in their municipality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned provincial accelerated service delivery programme - Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded which will be rolled out at Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality, where a community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – on-site government services to communities

Venue: Tseoge Community Hall

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 – service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by the Premier, MECs and Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h30 – community feedback session

