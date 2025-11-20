Paper Chemicals Market Drivers and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Paper Chemicals Market?

In recent times, there's been a slight increase in the paper chemicals market size. The estimated growth is from $39.85 billion in 2024 to $40.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a surge in paper usage, a focus on eco-friendly paper production, a heightened demand for specialty papers, urbanization and industrialization, governmental protocols and standards, a shift in consumer preference towards sustainable packaging, and the globalization of paper supply chains.

Expectations for the paper chemicals market size suggest consistent growth in the coming years. Estimations predict it will reach $46.36 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This growth during the projected period can be linked to factors such as economic growth, trends in biodegradable packaging, an increase in smart packaging applications, a stronger focus on paper recycling, and stringent environmental regulation. There is also the emergence of bio-based chemicals to take into consideration. Key trends observed for this period include an increasing preference for functional paper additives, technological advancements in the paper manufacturing realm, emphasis on water and energy preservation, a move towards digitalization in paper mills, a predilection for alkaline papermaking, and the tailoring of paper chemical solutions.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Paper Chemicals Global Market Growth?

The growth of the paper chemicals market is propelled by the rising utilization of paper-based packaging. Paper containers, also known as paper packaging, provide an economical and effective substitute for transporting, storing, and moving various items. A large proportion of paper packaging products, such as soup cans, plates, and bowls, incorporate PFAS (which are paper chemicals). Paper-based packaging is easily recyclable, supporting sustainability efforts. For instance, as per Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, in October 2023, Europe generated approximately 80 million tons of packaging waste, with paper and cardboard comprising 41%, followed by plastic and glass each at 19%, wood at 16%, and metal at 5%. The recycling rates were 82% for paper and cardboard packaging, 78% for metal packaging, 76% for glass, 41% for plastic, and 31% for wooden packages among municipal packaging waste. Therefore, the increasing application of paper-based packaging, coupled with its inherent sustainability, is predicted to stimulate the growth of the paper chemicals market in the upcoming period.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Paper Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Paper Chemicals include:

• Kemira Oyj

• BASF SE

• Solenis International LLC

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Ecolab Inc.

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• Chemisphere Ltd.

• Dow Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Paper Chemicals Market?

Advancements in technology are a pivotal trend in the paper chemicals industry. Several leading companies in this market are concentrating on innovating effective paper chemicals to enhance the overall quality of the paper produced. For example, Vertex Chem, an industrial chemicals firm located in India, unveiled a novel line of chemicals for the pulp and paper sector in 2022. They created VERPAP-SA (slushing aid) to reduce the pulping process time by rapidly wetting the fibers, subsequently decreasing the refining load and fines in the system, thus enabling better formation.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Paper Chemicals Market Report?

The paper chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Chemical Type: Bleaching Chemicals, Pulping Chemicals, Functional Chemicals

2) By Form: Specialty, Commodity

3) By Application: Packaging And Board, Printing And Writing, Hygiene Products

Subsegments:

1) By Bleaching Chemicals: Chlorine Dioxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, Sodium Hypochlorite, Ozone, Peracetic Acid

2) By Pulping Chemicals: Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Sulfide, Sulfuric Acid, Acetic Acid

3) By Functional Chemicals: Sizing Agents, Retention Aids, Coating Chemicals, Fillers, Biocides

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Paper Chemicals Industry?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led the market for paper chemicals. It is projected that North America will show the most rapid growth during the predicted period. The report on the market for paper chemicals includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

