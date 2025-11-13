Nuclear Care Partners Founder & CEO Jenna Noem Appointed Chairman of the Board; Mark Bruning Named Incoming CEO

Jenna Noem Founder & Board Chair Nuclear Care Partners Mark Bruning CEO Nuclear Care Partners

Leadership Evolution Strengthens the Company’s Strategic Growth, Operational Continuity, and Mission-Driven Impact

As Nuclear Care Partners continues to grow, this transition ensures that our purpose remains the guiding force behind our organization.” — Jenna Noem, Founder and incoming Board Chair

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuclear Care Partners , a leading provider of in-home care for former Department of Energy and atomic weapons workers, today announced Jenna Noem, Founder and current Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Chairman of the Nuclear Care Partners Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026. Mark Bruning, current President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Noem as Chief Executive Officer.This planned leadership transition positions the company for continued growth while maintaining stability and the ability to execute its mission-driven strategy. It reflects Nuclear Care Partners’ evolution into a mature, nationally recognized healthcare organization with a strong foundation for sustainable expansion and a reputation as one of the nation’s most trusted providers of specialized in-home care for former atomic workers, distinguished by clinical excellence, operational integrity, and a mission-first culture.“As Nuclear Care Partners continues to grow, this transition ensures that our purpose remains the guiding force behind our organization,” said Jenna Noem, Founder and incoming Board Chair. “My new role allows me to focus fully on advancing our mission at the national level — championing former atomic workers, guiding long-term strategy, and ensuring that we continue to align growth with purpose.”As Chairman of the Board, Noem will work closely with the Nuclear Care Partners’ executive team to ensure alignment between mission, strategy, and sustainable business operations. Her continued leadership at the board level reflects Nuclear Care Partners’ commitment to thoughtful governance and long-term stewardship.Incoming CEO Mark Bruning has been part of the Nuclear Care Partners family for nearly a decade, when he joined as a member of the Board of Directors, followed by several years as a strategic advisor. He joined the company full-time in 2024, serving as the Chief Operating Officer, and later President, as he took on full operational leadership responsibilities. A U.S. Navy veteran and former paramedic, Bruning brings more than three decades of experience leading healthcare organizations through strategic transformation and growth.“Mark’s leadership combines a deep understanding of our organization and the importance of the patient experience,” said Noem. “He’s uniquely qualified to guide Nuclear Care Partners through its next phase of growth while maintaining the clinical quality and compassion that define us.”Bruning added, “I’m honored to build upon the foundation Jenna and our teams have created. Together, we’ll continue expanding access to care, investing in innovation, and driving sustainable growth — all while keeping our mission and our patients at the center of every decision.”For more information on Nuclear Care Partners, visit nuclearpartners.com About Nuclear Care PartnersFounded in 2011, Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits, guidance, advocacy, and in-home care to hundreds of former atomic workers who have developed chronic illnesses from workplace exposure to radiation and toxic chemicals. As the first licensed medical provider in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), the organization's core belief is that these brave individuals, who quietly strengthened our nation's security behind the scenes, deserve compassionate care.Learn more at: www.nuclearcarepartners.com

