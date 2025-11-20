Organic Pigments Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Organic Pigments Market From 2024 To 2029?

The organic pigments market size has experienced significant expansion in the past few years. Its projected growth is from $15.02 billion in 2024 to $16.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the proliferation of the printing inks market, increased demand in the automotive sector, utilization in the textile industry, development in the plastics sector, and consumer preference for eco-friendly products.

In the coming years, the organic pigments market size is projected to undergo significant growth, reaching $21.5 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as elevated usage in packaging inks, emphasis on recyclability and biodegradation, color preference changes, worldwide economic trends, and the uptick in water-based and high-solid coatings. Key trends predicted for this timeframe consist of the incorporation of digitalization in the color matching and manufacturing process, strict regulatory compliance and certifications, burgeoning interest in premium organic pigments, progress in nanotechnology for pigment production, and the growing appeal of high-performance pigments.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Organic Pigments Market?

The growth of the organic pigments market is poised to be accelerated by the expanding textile industry. The term 'textile sector' encompasses industries that primarily involve designing or manufacturing of clothing as well as the distribution and usage of textiles. Textiles are made from flexible material consisting of a network of synthetic or natural fibers. To enhance the product's color, opacity, and other desirable attributes, organic pigments are used in textiles. Consequently, the use of these pigments in the dyeing and printing processes in the textile industry spurs the growth of the organic pigments market. For example, as per a Georgia-based prominent publication, Textile World, that provides insights into the global textile industry, the calculated value of shipments for U.S. synthetic fibers, textiles, and garments surged from $64.04 billion in 2021 to $65.8 billion in May 2023. Hence, the flourishing textile industry fuels the growth of the organic pigments market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Organic Pigments Market?

Major players in the Organic Pigments include:

• BASF SE

• Clariant AG

• DIC Corporation

• Heubach GmbH

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

• Ferro Corporation

• Trust Chem Co. Ltd.

• Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

• Toyocolor Co Ltd.

• Synthesia AS

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Organic Pigments Market In The Globe?

The primary trend gaining traction in the organic pigments market is product innovation. To maintain their competitive edge, prominent enterprises in this market are concentrating on the creation of novel products. An example of this is the Heubach Group, a German manufacturer specializing in pigments, pigment preparations, dyes, and unique materials. They introduced a new sustainable range of Ultramarine Blue pigments, known as Ultrazur, in January 2023. Comparison testing with industry standards has proven that this new product line is highly durable, withstanding heat (up to 350° C) and light excellently. Furthermore, Ultrazur's final production step utilizes an advanced technique that delivers great dispersibility, making it particularly appropriate for thin films and fibers usage. Ultrazur, produced utilizing top-notch wastewater and air emission treatment technologies, is touted as the market's most eco-friendly Ultramarine Blue.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Organic Pigments Market Segments

The organic pigmentsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Azo Pigments, Pthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Other Types

2) By Source: Synthetic, Natural

3) By End-Use: Textile, Paints And Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Azo Pigments: Monoazo Pigments, Disazo Pigments, Polyaromatic Azo Pigments

2) By Phthalocyanine Pigments: Phthalocyanine Blue, Phthalocyanine Green

3) By High Performance Pigments (HPPs): Bright HPPs, Non-Bright HPPs

4) By Alizarin: Natural Alizarin, Synthetic Alizarin

5) By Arylide: Arylide Yellow, Arylide Orange

6) By Other Types: Quinacridone Pigments, Diketopyrrolopyrrole Pigments, Benzimidazolone Pigments

Which Regions Are Dominating The Organic Pigments Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the organic pigment market and is anticipated to record the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The organic pigments market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

