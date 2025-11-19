Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa hands over upgrading of Main Outfall Sewer on Northern Area project in Emfuleni, 20 Nov
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially hand over the Upgrading of the Main Outfall Sewer on the Northern Area (Evaton and Sebokeng North) project in the Emfuleni Local Municipality, Gauteng.
This R68 million project, implemented under the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) Schedule 6B through the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), is a major infrastructure intervention aimed at improving sanitation services for the people of Boitumelo, Sebokeng North, and Evaton.
The upgraded gravity sewer main connects to the Wastewater Treatment Works and directly benefits approximately 94,000 households in the area.
Members of the media are invited to cover the handover ceremony scheduled to take place as follows:
Date : 20 November 2025
Time : 08h30
Venue : Boitumelo Sports Ground, Ace Motaung Street, Sebokeng at Emfuleni Local Municipality
For media enquiries, kindly contact:
Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709
Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, CoGTA
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904
