Minister Blade Nzimande attends memorial service of Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung, 19 Nov

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande will attend and address the memorial service of Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung.

Prof. Keo, as she was affectionally known, was one of our country’s most decorated black female scientists and academics.

For over two decades, she dedicated her knowledge and skills to the advancement of higher education, scientific knowledge, entrepreneurship, and capacity building.

As a scientist, one of her seminal contributions was in the area of stem cells, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Through a company she co-founded, Global Health Biotech (Pty) Ltd, Prof. Motaung developed a natural anti-inflammatory ointment named La-Africa Soother (LAS) from medicinal plants.

This ointment helps relieve muscle and joint aches and provides athletes and women with an alternative natural anti-inflammatory ointment.

As an academic visionary, she contributed to the training of thousands of young black scientists and researchers. She was particularly passionate about the development of young black female scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 19 November, 2025

Time: 14:00 to 17:00

Venue: National Research Foundation, CSIR Campus, Tshwane

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates