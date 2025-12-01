North West Legislature conducts public hearings on North West Gambling and Betting Taxes Bill, 2 Dec

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, the Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will conduct public hearings on the North West Gambling and Betting Taxes Bill, 2025 at Utlwanang Community Hall in Christiana, Elandsrand Community Hall in Brits, Tigane Community Hall in Tigane and Delareyville Municipal Hall in Delareyville. The public hearings will commence at 10h00.

The Bill seeks to provide for the payment of gambling and betting taxes by persons licensed in terms of section 24 of the North West Gambling Act, 2001, as amended; and matters incidental thereto.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings. Members of the public who are unable to attend the public hearing can join through Microsoft Teams virtual platform through clicking on the QR code on the advert of the public hearing shared in all media platforms (including NWPL Facebook Page).

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings

