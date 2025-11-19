Minster Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at Strategic Dialogue on Local Production of Vaccines in South Africa, 19 Nov

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the Strategic Dialogue on Local Production of Vaccines in South Africa.

The Dialogue forms part of the strategic partnership between the Biovac Institute (Biovac), the World Health Organisation (WHO), GIZ’s Sustainable African Vaccine Manufacturing (SAVax) Programme, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, under the Team Europe Manufacturing Africa Vaccine Plus Initiative (MAV+).

Government leaders, international partners, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders will engage in discussions to advance South Africa’s role in regional vaccine security and innovation-driven industrialisation.

The Dialogue coincides with the visit of Professor José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board, and will highlight South Africa’s progress towards local vaccine manufacturing.

This includes pathways to WHO prequalification for Biovac’s Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV), regulatory strengthening efforts, and the country’s broader contributions to Africa’s vaccine manufacturing agenda.

Africa currently imports the majority of its vaccines, leaving the continent vulnerable to supply disruptions and global health inequities.

South Africa is leading efforts to change this by building local manufacturing capacity, strengthening regulatory systems, and fostering partnerships that will ensure vaccine self-sufficiency by 2040.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 19 November 2025

Venue: 39 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg

Time: 13:00 – 16:30

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdaates