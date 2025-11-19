President Cyril Ramaphosa public engagement diary leading up to G20 Leaders Summit, 18 to 21 Nov

Tuesday, 18 November 2025:

President Ramaphosa to officiate the opening of Plattreef Mine in Mokopane, Limpopo Province

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, attend the official opening ceremony of the Platreef Mine in Mokopane, Limpopo Province.

This landmark event represents a significant B20 success story, showcasing tangible foreign direct investment and industrial advancement in South Africa.

The event is also strategically scheduled to align with the nation’s broader economic diplomacy just ahead of the Qatari Investment Summit and G20 Summit.

Key milestones to be celebrated include:

The ceremonial delivery of the first platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, and gold concentrate.

A celebration of the project's profound impact on local economy, including substantial job creation and the growth of local businesses.

Recognition of the vital partnerships with local communities and stakeholders.

The acknowledgement of the official opening of the Masodi Wastewater Treatment Works, underscoring Platreef’s commitment to responsible water stewardship.

Time: 08h00

Venue: Ivanplats Mine Site, Farm Turspruit 241 KR, Mokopane, Limpopo Province

Presidency Media Liaison Officer : Jonas Mashigo, 082 679 9464

Tuesday, 18 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to receive the G20 Africa Expert Panel Report on Debt Sustainibility, Cost of Capital, and Financing Reforms

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, formally receive the G20 Africa Expert Panel Report on Debt Sustainability, Cost of Capital, and Financing Reform from the Chairperson of the Panel, former Minister of Finance Trevor Manuel.

President Ramaphosa established the Africa Expert Panel on debt sustainability at the inception of South Africa's G20 Presidency.

The Panel aims to develop recommendations that the G20 could take forward, focusing on practical solutions to achieve debt sustainability, such as improving the G20 Common Framework for debt treatments to enable timely and adequate debt restructuring.

The Panel also aims to expand the use of innovative mechanisms to alleviate the debt burden in times of crisis, such as climate resilient debt clauses, which automatically pause debt payments when a country faces climate disaster.

Time: 14h00

Venue: Wanderers Country Club, Johannesburg

Presidency Media Liaison Officer : Patience Mtshali , 083 376 9468

Tuesday, 18 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to receive M20 (Media 20) Johannesburg Declaration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, officially be handed the M20 Johannesburg Declaration following collaborative processes led by Media Monitoring Africa and the South African National Editors’ Forum on the state of the media.

The M20 Summit, which convenes ahead of theG20 Leaders’ Summit, was proudly hosted in South Africa and saw participation from editorial leadership representing over 30 countries. Furthermore, the Declaration has been formally endorsed by more than 70 South African and international organizations.

This Declaration represents the consolidated views, commitments, and recommendations regarding the critical role of the media instrengthening democracy, accountability, and the socio-economic development of the nation, reflecting the high-level global and national consensus reached here in South Africa.

The document reflects the media sector’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of journalism and addresses key challenges, including disinformation, media sustainability, and the protection of journalistic integrity in the digital age.

Time: 15h00

Venue: Wanderers Country Club, Johannesburg

Presidency Media Liaison - Patience Mtshali , 083 376 9468

Tuesday, 18 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to engage with CEOs ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025 address a working dinner with South African chief executives as part of the G20 Outreach Programme.

Since assuming the Presidency of the G20 in December 2024, the South African Government has hosted various activities aimed at strengthening international cooperation in various areas including science and innovation, education and

trade and investment.

These deliberations have extended beyond G20 members to partners including African countries.

As part of the G20 Outreach Programme, the South African Government has led various activities, under the Coordination Machanism for Economic Development (COMED) network, aimed at sharing information and promoting trade investment opportunities for South African companies on the African continent.

South Africa is one the largest investors on the continent in various areas including energy, telecommunications, agriculture and infrastructure.

Time: 18h00

Venue: Investec, 100 Sandton Drive, Sandown, Sandton

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Patience Mtshali , 083 376 9468

Thursday, 20 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to address the closing of the G20 Social Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 20 November 2025, address the closing ceremony of the G20 Social Summit and receive the declaration from participating delegates over the 3 day convention.

South Africa is hosting the G20 Social Summit from 18 to 20 November 2025 under the overarching theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,”

The G20 Social Summit is convening formal and informal networks, including youth movements, women’s organisations, faith-based groups, organisations of persons with disabilities, community forums, and other grassroots structures.

Together, they will engage on global issues that directly impact people’s daily lives.

Building on Brazil’s innovative introduction of the G20 Social Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to continuing and expanding this people-centred platform during South Africa’s Presidency.

The Federative Republic of Brazil, as member of the G20 Troika will also participate in the closing ceremony.

The G20 Social Summit will bring together a wide spectrum of stakeholders including governments, civil society, labour, youth, women, persons with disabilities, philanthropy, and grassroots organisations ensuring that the lived experiences of ordinary people shape the outcomes of the G20 process.

To lead the organisation and facilitation of the G20 Social Summit, President Ramaphosa appointed Minister in the Presidency Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as Co-Convenors, representing both government and civil society sectors.

Time: 11h00

Venue: Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng Province.

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Khutjo sSbata , 079 898 4621

Thursday, 20 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to deliver keynote address at the B20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 20 November 2025, deliver a keynote address at the closing ceremony of the Business 20 South Africa (B20) Summit to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Gauteng Province.

The B20 Summit will take place from 18 to 20 November 2025 ahead of the G20 Leaders Summit convening international business leaders, policymakers, and global partners under the theme: “Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity through Global Cooperation.”

The Summit is the culmination of the year-long B20 process which has seen the participation of over 1,000 business leaders from across the G20 in the Development of recommendations through eight Task Forces, and submitted to The G20 Presidency.

This is also a platform for global dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and shared learning, connecting international perspectives with Africa’s leadership moment.

The President’s address titled "A Platform for Partnership: Creating the Conditions for Inclusive Growth", will highlight the importance of partnership between the G20 and the B20 in moving forward enterprise, innovation, and inclusion across the global economy.

Time: 14h30

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Sydwell Mabasa , 076 791 3688

Thursday, 20 November 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa To lead South Africa delegation at the South Africa – European Union Bilateral Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 20 November 2025, lead South Africa’s delegation at the South Africa – European Union Bilateral Summit.

The President will engage with the President of the European Council, H.E António Costa, and the President of the European Commission, H.E Ursula von der Leyen.

South Africa and the European Union have a strategic partnership on shared values of democracy, human rights, equality and sovereignty. Bilateral cooperation between South Africa and the European Union spans across a diverse range covering the areas of trade and investment; macro-economic policies; scientific research and innovation; environment, climate and water; energy; human rights; and politics, defence, peace and security.

South Africa remains the European Union’s key trade partner in Sub Saharan Africa, and that the EU is the leading foreign investor in South Africa.

Time: 16h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Patience Mtshali , 083 376 9468

Friday, 21 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to participate at the Global Citizen Scaling Up renewables in Africa campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 21 November 2025, participate at the Global Citizen Scaling up renewables in Africa campaign.

In 2025, South Africa will make history as the first African country to host the G20. At a moment of urgent global transition across energy systems, economic models, and multilateral cooperation. Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg will serve as a flagship convening aligned with the South African G20 Presidency, organized in partnership with the European Commission, South Africa, the B20 (Business 20), the S20 (Social 20), and local institutions.

About the pledging moment for Scaling Up Renewables campaign

The event will serve as the culmination of the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign, launched by President Ursula von der Leyen and President Cyril Ramaphosa with Global Citizen and the support of the International Energy Agency. The objective of the campaign is to mobilise investments into Africa’s enormous renewable energy potential. During the event, governments, private sector companies and multilateral financial institutions will be invited to announce commitments of new financial resources and deliver policy reforms that catalyze investments and action for this critical effort.

Time: 15h30

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Jonas Mashigo , 082 679 9464

Friday, 21 November 2025

President Ramaphosa to co-champion the Global Fund High Level event

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 21 November 2025, co- champion the Global Fund High Level event with the United Kingdom.

Status of the Global Fund Eighth Replenishment Campaign, 8R Campaign also known as Eighth Replenishment, is a fundraising drive to raise resource to fight HIV, TB and Malaria between 2026 and 2028.

The campaign seeks to secure the funding needed to serve millions of lives, reduce disease mortality and strengthen global health systems.

South Africa and the United Kingdom have co-championed a robust 8R Campaign over the course of 2025. The two countries and the Global Fund have partnered with other countries, regional institutions, multilateral agencies, business, civil society and other national, global and regional organisations to solicit pledges on a rolling basis. To date, just over USD 3 billion has been raised for the Global Fund and with the cohosts, the United Kingdom, having pledged GBP 850 million.

The National Department of Health in South Africa has set aside USD 15 million dollars towards the South African Pledge to the Global Fund.

Time: 17h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Sydwell Mabasa , 076 791 3688

Friday, 21 November 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa to host reception dinner for participating African Heads of State and Government at the G20 Leaders Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 21 November 2025, host a reception dinner for participating African Heads of State and Government at the G20 Leaders Summit.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency is spearheading partnerships with African economies, including through strengthening the G20 Compact with Africa , and expanding its membership.

Time: 19h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre

Presidency Media Liaison Officer - Patience Mtshali ,083 376 9468

