New Music Alert When It Snows from Multi Talented Trio, and Family of Musicians, Schick Sisters

Schick Sisters When It Snows from multi-talented trio, and family of musicians, Schick Sisters

Track Title: When It Snows from the album A Sisters Christmas Genre: Jazz / Christmas / Acoustic Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: AT-DZ9-24-00301

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Location: Austria / USAWith A Sisters Christmas, the Schick Sisters unveil a captivating holiday album that shines with warmth, elegance, and musical sophistication. Blending their signature sisterly sound, rich harmonies, and unique instrumentation, they breathe new life into both beloved classics and original Christmas songs. Each track captures the beauty of the moment, inviting listeners to slow down and embrace the spirit of the season.Produced in collaboration with twelve-time Grammy Award–winning engineer Jay Newland, the album was recorded between Austria and the United States, bringing together international artistry and heartfelt authenticity. On stage, the Schick Sisters continue this musical celebration, performing their festive repertoire in beautifully orchestrated live concerts that illuminate the joy and intimacy of Christmas.Without musical boundaries, A Sisters Christmas brings together artists from across genres, from classical and jazz to rock, singer-songwriting, and folk.The Schick Sisters celebrate the spirit of Christmas in collaboration with musicians of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra as well as outstanding soloists from Austria’s vibrant jazz scene. Even a children’s choir joins in, adding a touch of warmth and family spirit that perfectly completes this festive musical experience.Contact Schick Sisters via Christoph Gigler at records@schicksisters.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Schick Sisters When it snows Official Music Video

