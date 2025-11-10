New Music Alert I'm In A Change from American Musician, Songwriter and Author Mack Holland

I'm In A Change Mack Holland's Incredible New single I'm In A Change Out Now

Track Title: I'm In A Change Genre: Gospel / Inspirational Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: QT3F52521643

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mack Holland Unveils Uplifting New Gospel Single “I’m In A Change” – A Soul-Stirring Ode to Faith and Eternal HomecomingAcclaimed gospel artist Mack Holland has released his latest musical treasure, “I’m In A Change”, a deeply moving track that radiates gratitude, hope, and heavenly promise. Now available on all major streaming platforms, the single is poised to touch hearts and uplift spirits across the gospel community.In “I’m In A Change”, Holland pours out heartfelt thanks to the Lord for the precious gift of life. With poignant lyrics reflecting on an earthly journey complete, the song gracefully transitions into a celebration of returning to God’s eternal home. It’s a powerful reminder of faith’s transformative power and the peace found in divine surrender.The track opens with a smooth, heavenly piano introduction that sets a serene and worshipful tone. Holland’s awesome lead vocals soar with conviction, complemented by angelic background harmonies that feel like a choir of celestial voices. This seamless blend creates an inspirational soundscape that resonates long after the final note.“This is one for all gospel listeners indeed,” says Holland. “It’s a song born from reflection, gratitude, and the joy of knowing where we’re headed when our time here is done.”About Mack HollandMack Holland is a passionate gospel artist dedicated to spreading messages of faith, redemption, and divine love through music. With each release, he continues to inspire listeners to embrace spiritual growth and eternal hope.Contact Mack Holland at terinf319@yahoo.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

I'm In A Change

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.