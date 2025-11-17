New Music Alert I Need Your Lovin from Acclaimed American Singer, Rapper, Songwriter and Producer bOydestiNy

American singer, rapper, songwriter and producer bOydestiNy I Need Your Lovin from bOydestiNy

Track Title: I Need Your Lovin (Radio Edit) Genre: Classic R&B / Pop R&B / Indie R&B Launch Date: 20th November 2025 ISRC Code: QT3FH2537300

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer bOydestiNy (the musical alter ego of Michael Anthony Thornton) announces the release of his latest single, I Need Your Lovin, a new jack swing, bouncy and seductive cinematic groove about instant attraction and emotional surrender; available worldwide from 20th November 2025.The new release marks the fourth single from his critically acclaimed 2024 album Love Is Forever and showcases his signature fusion of R&B, pop, hip-hop, and even some smooth jazz piano licks, all wrapped in a fresh, radio-ready remix and remaster.The 2025 version of I Need Your Lovin delivers a punchier, more immersive sound, perfectly tailored for radio airplay and digital playlists."It’s about the moment you know you’re in trouble - when beauty disarms logic and you can’t fight what you feel" says bOydestiNy.A multi-instrumentalist and former keyboardist for Pieces of a Dream, bOydestiNy has performed alongside legends including Bill Withers, and Patti LaBelle.His catalogue as a solo artist has reached over 2 million Spotify listeners and earned 1,500+ radio spins across 83 radio stations.Contact bOydestiNy at info@boy-destiny.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

