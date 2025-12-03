Registration Opens for Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference 2026

Super Early Bird tickets released for the leading Longevity & Mortality Investor Conference, returning to London on 19 May 2026.

Longevity and mortality markets are thriving, with new organisations joining the space. This year’s agenda focuses on the priority issues shaping the sector.” — Chris Wells, Managing Editor

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELSA (European Life Settlement Association) is delighted to announce the date and location of Longevity and Mortality Investor’s (LMI) Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference.

Taking place in London’s Canary Wharf district at the offices of EY on Tuesday, 19th May 2026, LMI’s annual conference promises to deliver insightful debates and presentations on the future of capital markets participation in longevity and mortality risk to more than 200 attendees.

Super early bird tickets are now available for £295, a 25% discount on the full price of £395, so hurry and register today to lock in the discounted rate before the discount expires on 28th February 2026. The tickets are available via Eventbrite.

We are currently in the process of writing the agenda, so if you would be interested in speaking at the event, and/or have a topic that you think the event should consider, whether in a panel or presentation format, please drop me an email.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please also get in touch as we have a range of sponsorship opportunities that can suit different requirements and budgets.

Visit and bookmark www.lmiconference.com where you can sign up to receive updates from LMI, including agenda topics, speakers and sponsors.

