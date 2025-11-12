LMI Publishes November 2026 Longevity and Mortality Investor Issue

LMI Publishes Latest Longevity and Mortality Investor Issue highlighting 25 Years of the NCOIL Life Settlements Model Act and Global Market Developments

With insights from industry leaders across life settlements, pension risk transfer, and life ILS, this edition reflects the continued evolution and resilience of the global life risk market.” — Chris Wells, Editor

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LMI has released the latest edition of its flagship publication, Longevity and Mortality Investor, featuring in-depth analysis and expert commentary across the global life settlements, pension risk transfer, and life insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets.

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the National Council of Insurance Legislators’ (NCOIL) Life Settlements Model Act, one of the two cornerstone frameworks shaping the life settlement industry’s secondary market. In Regulatory Progress Has Boosted Life Settlements, Yet Education Remains Key to Growth, Greg Winterton speaks with Alan Buerger, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Coventry, and Bryan Nicholson, Executive Director at LISA, to reflect on how the Act has evolved and where the industry is headed next.

Elsewhere, the UK’s pension risk transfer (PRT) market remains strong one year after the Pensions Regulator’s code of practice for defined benefit (DB) schemes came into effect. In One Year On, UK Pension Risk Transfer Market Largely Unaffected by DB Code of Practice, Mark McCord discusses the implications with Ian Wright (ARC Pensions Law) and Richard Soldaen (Lane Clark and Peacock).

The debate over whether life ILS structures should be rated is revisited in Is It Time to Rate Life ILS Structures?, with insights from George Belcher (Mayer Brown) and Tom Spreutels (Leadenhall Capital Partners).

In the US, Are Bulk Purchase Annuity Buy-Ins Set to Feature More Often in the US Pension Risk Transfer Market? explores the growing interest in buy-in transactions, featuring commentary from Alex Gagnon (Legal & General Retirement America) and Jake Pringle (Milliman).

This issue also includes two guest articles:

An Improved Actuarial Framework for Pricing Life Settlement Litigation Risk by Liam Bodemeaid (Actuarial Risk Management), introducing a structured, data-driven model for assessing litigation exposure.

How Technology Is Transforming Medical Record Reviews in Life Settlements by Dan Sobolewski, CEO of ProtectFlow, examining how AI and automation are modernising one of the most resource-intensive processes in the sector.

Additional coverage includes an exclusive Q&A with Sergey Jakimov, Founding Partner at LongeVC, on investing in the longevity economy, and a market analysis piece with Tim Zawacki (S&P Global Market Intelligence) titled Tailwinds and Structural Strength Support Sustainable — If Moderating — US Life & Annuity Market Growth.

“This issue reflects both the maturity and momentum across the longevity and mortality-linked markets,” said Greg Winterton, Contributing Editor of LMI. “From evolving regulation to technological innovation, the sector continues to find new ways to grow sustainably while adapting to change.”

The full issue of Longevity and Mortality Investor is available now at www.lminvestor.com

