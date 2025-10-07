Reflecting Market Evolution, Life Risk News Rebrands to Longevity and Mortality Investor

As the market evolves, our rebrand ensures that our identity keeps pace with the conversations shaping the future of longevity and mortality investing.” — Chris Wells, Executive Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Risk News, the leading source of insight and commentary for professionals in the life risk markets, today announced its rebrand to Longevity and Mortality Investor.

The new name reflects both the evolution of the market and the publication’s expanded mission to provide in-depth, investor-focused coverage of the growing opportunities at the intersection of longevity risk, mortality risk and financial markets.

“Longevity risk and mortality risk are the primary risk factors affecting the performance of a range of life-linked assets and transactions,” said Chris Wells, Managing Editor of Longevity and Mortality Investor. “This new identity more clearly communicates our editorial focus and our commitment to equipping investors and industry leaders with the insights they need to navigate this evolving landscape.”

Longevity and Mortality Investor will continue to cover the same core markets – life settlements, pension risk transfer, equity release, life ILS and clinical and population mortality that its predecessor did, while expanding coverage to include the growing trend of alternative investment and life insurance convergence.

While the brand name is changing, the publication’s aim remains the same: to serve as a trusted resource for investors, asset managers, and risk professionals seeking to understand and capitalize on the dynamics of this unique sector.

“As the market evolves, our rebrand ensures that our identity keeps pace with the conversations shaping the future of longevity and mortality investing,” added Wells.

Alongside the development of the magazine, the Life ILS Conference, held in London in May each year, is also re-branding to the Longevity and Mortality Investor Conference.

“Rebranding the conference to more closely align with the editorial coverage of the magazine and its mission was a natural next step, one we decided to take concurrently with the evolution of the magazine,” said Wells.

“We look forward to welcoming investors, asset managers, service providers and academics to London in May next year to discuss the latest insights, news and trends in the longevity and mortality markets.”

Visit www.lminvestor.com and www.Lmiconference.com for more information.

--ENDS--

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers to the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit www.elsa-sls.org.

Contact: Chris Wells, Executive Director, chris@elsa-sls.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.