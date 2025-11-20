Pet Snacks And Treats Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Pet Snacks And Treats Market Through 2025?

The market for pet snacks and treats has seen a swift expansion in recent years. Its growth from $47.55 billion in 2024 to $53.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% can be noted. This growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as sustainability and ethical practices, the use of treats in pet training and behavior management, variety in product offerings as well as the impact of social media.

The market for pet snacks and treats is anticipated to witness a significant expansion in the coming years, with an expected value of ""$86.03 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increase in pet ownership, the trend of treating pets like family members, focus on health and wellness, preference for high-end pet products, urbanization, and hectic schedules. Key trends expected to influence the market during the forecast period include new packaging designs, functional dental treats, cultural and region-specific varieties, interactive and treats aimed at pet enrichment, and the inclusion of cbd and hemp.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pet Snacks And Treats Market?

The growth of the pet snacks and treats market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in spending on pet health. Pet health relates to the overall health and well-being of a pet, whether it's a dog, cat, bird, or another domestic animal. Pet snacks and treats serve multiple purposes such as rewards during training, promoting oral health, and providing extra nutrients for a balanced diet. For example, in April 2024, the American Pet Products Association, a US trade association, highlighted that in 2023, spending on pet care in the U.S. amounted to $147 billion. This included $64.4 billion on pet food and treats, $32 billion on supplies, live animals, and over-the-counter medicine, $38.3 billion on veterinary care and product sales, and $12.3 billion on additional services such as boarding, grooming, and training. Consequently, the increasing expenditure on pet health is significantly contributing to the expansion of the pet snacks and treats market.

Which Players Dominate The Pet Snacks And Treats Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Nestle S.A.

• Mars Incorporated

• General Mills Inc.

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Unicharm Corporation

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

• Big Heart Pet Brands Inc.

• Diamond Pet Foods Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Pet Snacks And Treats Market?

Product innovation is a rising trend in the pet snacks and treats sector which is attracting attention. Renowned firms in this marketplace are intent on creating unique products to maintain their competitive advantage. For instance, in May 2022, the US-based Wellness Pet Company launched an all-natural dog treats brand named Good Dog by Wellness. These treats, known as Good Dog-happy puppy treats, are grain-free snacks formulated expressly for growing pups. They contain quality ingredients like vegetables and omega-rich flaxseed, with a triple puppy care focus to support brain development, immune health and overall well-being. They offer pet owners a variety of options to handle particular health and training requirements, such as encouraging good behaviour in young pups or preserving the health of dogs of all ages.

Global Pet Snacks And Treats Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The pet snacks and treatsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Eatables, Chewable

2) By Category: Conventional, Organic

3) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish, Other Pets

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Eatables: Soft Treats, Hard Biscuits, Freeze-Dried Treats, Meal Enhancers

2) By Chewable: Bones, Dental Chews, Rawhide Treats, Chew Sticks

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Pet Snacks And Treats Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for pet snacks and treats. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will experience the highest growth rate within the forecast period. The areas analyzed in the Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2025 include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

