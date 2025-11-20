Gluten Feed Market to Grow at 6.7% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Gluten Feed Market Size And Growth?

The size of the gluten feed market has seen a substantial increase in recent years. The estimations predict a growth from $1.23 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This formidable growth in the past can be credited to factors such as the broadening of the ethanol industry, the effective use of by-products from the milling industry, optimal utilization of feed resources, cost-effectiveness, and the high nutritional contents of gluten feed.

The market for gluten feed is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. The market value is forecasted to increase to ""$1.71 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth during this prediction period is due to factors like the global rise in meat consumption, gluten feed being used as an alternate protein source in animal feed, the enlargement of the biofuel industry, the emphasis on sustainable livestock farming, and the incorporation of gluten feed into ruminant diets. The key trends expected in the forecast period involve research and development in the field of animal nutrition, solutions for sustainable animal nutrition, advancements in processing technologies, emphasis on quality assurance and traceability, along with collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Gluten Feed Market?

Rising intake of meat and dairy products is predicted to fuel the growth of the gluten-feed market in the future. Meat products, derived from animal tissues and consumed after preparation or with the addition of seasonings, along with dairy products, derived from the milk of animals such as cows, water buffalo, goats, and ewes, are considered. Foods rich in gluten serve a crucial role in the diets of animals in both the meat and dairy sectors, delivering the requisite nutrients for high milk production in dairy farming and supplying protein and other essential nutrients for developing strong muscles in animals within the meat industry. As reported by Carlisle Technology, a provider of software and hardware solutions for the food industry based in the US, chicken consumption, currently averaging at 98.90 pounds per individual, is estimated to rise to 107.50 pounds by 2033, propelled by its cost-effectiveness and health-related advantages. For instance, in 2022, each American consumed 98.90 pounds of broiler chicken, a figure that is expected to climb substantially by 2033. Furthermore, data released by the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, a national source of information based in the US, indicated that in 2022 cheese intake per citizen in the U.S. was at 41.8 pounds, showing a modest increase relative to previous years. Hence, the growing intake of meat and milk products is contributing to the expansion of the gluten-feed market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Gluten Feed Market?

Major players in the Gluten Feed Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Tate & Lyle plc

• Bunge Ltd.

• Grain Processing Corporation

• The Roquette Group

• Tereos Syral

• Commodity Specialists Company

• Agrana Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Gluten Feed Market?

In the gluten feed market, one of the key emerging trends is product innovation. Major players in the space are crafting new solutions to keep their market position intact. In October 2022, biotechnology firm from Denmark, Novozymes, introduced a new enzyme called Frontia Gluten Ex, aimed at enabling plants to achieve a 2% boost in wheat gluten protein recovery from the same volume of raw materials. This is Novozymes' latest contribution to its Frontia platform that provides a spectrum of enzymatic solutions designed to aid grain millers in streamlining their operations. Vital wheat gluten (VWG), a prized gluten protein product sourced through the wheat separation process, finds wide application in the baking industry, the aquaculture feed sector, and plant-based protein products. This innovative enzyme aids wheat processors in enhancing their gluten protein recovery by reducing viscosity throughout the process, leading to improved wheat flour separation and decreased energy usage, consequently boosting process margins.

How Is The Gluten Feed Market Segmented?

The gluten feedmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Wheat, Corn, Barley, Rye, Maize, Other Sources

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, Equine, Pet Animals

Subsegments:

1) By Wheat: Hard Red Winter Wheat, Hard Red Spring Wheat, Soft Red Winter Wheat, Durum Wheat

2) By Corn: Yellow Corn, White Corn, Flint Corn

3) By Barley: Malt Barley, Feed Barley

4) By Rye: Winter Rye, Spring Rye

5) By Maize: Sweet Maize, Field Maize

6) By Other Sources: Oats, Sorghum, Other cereal grains

View the full gluten feed market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gluten-feed-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Gluten Feed Market?

In 2024, North America led the global gluten feed market and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most accelerated growth throughout the forecast period. The report on the gluten feed market encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

