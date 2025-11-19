Greener, more connected communities with a non-stop South Road

Release date: 19/11/25

The Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Government’s $15.4 billion non-stop South Road will create 26 hectares of new green space and 22 kilometres of new and upgraded cycling and walking paths.

New concept images have been released for community feedback, highlighting the plans for the community areas.

Upon completion, the new spaces will form part of South Australia’s largest creation of green open space by a road project through urban design.

Each of the 10 new or upgraded open spaces along the corridor will feature its own distinct materials and landscaping themes, celebrating the unique identity and heritage of each area.

Langman Reserve, West Hindmarsh: reimagined area with upgraded facilities

Ware Street Reserve, Hindmarsh: 15,000 square metres of new community space next to the River Torrens/Karrawirra Parri

Ashley Street Reserve, Torrensville: play space complementing nearby upgrades at Kings Reserve and Thebarton Oval

Westside Bikeway, Richmond: new open green space adjacent to the bikeway

Ashford Reserve: rest and reflection area near a new shared use bridge and Tennyson Centre Day Hospital

Grosvenor Street Linear Park, Glandore: green buffer between the new motorway and Grosvenor Street

South Road Tram Overpass plazas: community spaces on both sides of the new motorway catering to a variety of activities

Pleasant Avenue Reserve, Glandore: new park with playground, grassed areas and Shared Use Path opposite Black Forest Primary School

Clovelly Park Reserve: large playground and community space near the Southern Tunnels

Cosgrove Hall Linear Park, Clovelly Park: new green space providing a visual buffer between the motorway and York Avenue.

Community feedback will help finalise how these spaces look, feel and are used.

The designs of these green spaces will also need final agreement from local Councils before they’re confirmed.

The project will deliver an increase in tree canopy coverage of 20 per cent, five new pedestrian and cycling bridges across the motorway, and open spaces that encourage active lifestyles and community connection.

The community is invited to learn more about the urban design plans and share feedback at t2d.sa.gov.au or by attending one of several face-to-face engagement sessions listed on the website.

When complete, the T2D Project will create a non-stop South Road allowing motorists to bypass 21 sets of traffic lights between the River Torrens and Darlington, saving up to 40 minutes in peak travel times.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The T2D Project is the largest infrastructure project in South Australia’s history and it’s creating more than just a non-stop South Road.

Once complete, this project will deliver the largest creation of green open space by a road project in South Australia’s history.

We will transform land along the corridor into parks, playgrounds and community spaces that will make it easier for people to walk and cycle, encouraging more people to be active in their community.

We look forward to hearing from local communities as we continue to shape this landmark project that will deliver lasting benefits.